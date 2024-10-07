Oct. 7 marks the very painful first anniversary when the jihadist and Iran-backed Hamas terrorists unleashed a barbaric surprise massacre in Israel that left 1,200 innocent people slaughtered and over 254 kidnapped, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the Israeli army presumes are dead.

The 1,454 victims were not only from Israel but from 40-plus nations, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Nepal and several other countries. The youngest victim to be slaughtered was a newborn baby who died 14 hours after birth, and the oldest was a 94-year-old woman.

As part of a U.S. Department of Justice federal indictment of Hamas’ leadership filed in September, we now know at least 43 U.S. nationals are now declared dead from the Oct. 7 massacre and aftermath.

Three of seven American hostages still in Gaza are presumed dead.

The U.S. citizens who authorities believe died in captivity but whose bodies remain uncovered are: Judith Weinstein, 70, Gadi Haggai, 73, and Itay Chen, 19.

The American citizens still believed to be alive and held hostage by Hamas are: Keith Siegel, 65, Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, Edan Alexander, 20, and Omer Neutra, 22.

These are real American citizens still held in captivity by terrorists for 365 days and counting.

And what has been the yearlong Kamala Harris-Joe Biden response to the 43 U.S. nationals declared dead at the hands of the terrorist group Hamas, and four American citizens who are still alive and being treated like rats in a cellar?

Harris and Biden’s only advice to Israel is: “Try to negotiate a deal with the terrorists.”

Are you kidding? What a weak and pathetically passive response that has resulted in dozens being tortured and slaughtered.

I would have sent in our military’s best on the first day of captivity and been relentless until all the Americans were freed.

This American hostage crisis is one big déjà vu to many of us old enough to remember the American-Iran hostage crisis under President Jimmy Carter in the late 1970s.

As the U.S. Office of the Historian documents: “In the wake of a successful revolution by Islamic fundamentalists against the pro-American Shah of Iran, the United States became an object of virulent criticism and the U.S. Embassy in Tehran was a visible target. On November 4, 1979, Iranian students seized the embassy and detained more than 50 Americans, ranging from the Chargé d’Affaires to the most junior members of the staff, as hostages. The Iranians held the American diplomats hostage for 444 days.”

They were held in hostage until one much tougher than Jimmy Carter entered the presidency: Ronald Reagan.

The American-Iranian hostages were formally released into United States custody the day after the signing of the Algiers Accords, just minutes after President Ronald Reagan was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 1981.

All we are missing now is a Lone Ranger to ride into the Oval Office to save the day and our remaining living hostages!

Don’t ever forget: Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, among others, are financed, armed and empowered by their bigger Islamic brother, Iran, the largest terrorist state in the world.

Proof of Iran’s terrorist-tentacles came again last Tuesday when the Islamic regime launched 200 more ballistic missiles at Israel, many piercing their Iron Dome.

This is Tehran’s second volley of bombs, as the world was stunned in April when for the first time Iran launched more than 170 attack drones, 30-plus cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles against Israel.

Fortunately, Israel’s Iron Dome (along with U.S. military) intercepted and blew up most of the incoming arsenal in both attacks.

That’s the good news.

Here’s the horrible if not insane news, and it might be difficult for some even to believe it: Democratic presidents and politicians funded Iran to attack Israel. Actually, in reality, they have funded both sides of the Iran-Israel war. I only wish I were joking or exaggerating!

Let me explain for those who might not know.

Tragically, Tehran’s Islamic regime has totally duped past U.S. Democratic presidents to believe that its leaders could be trusted. In so doing, the U.S. has enabled the funding of Iran’s terrorist missions and its proxies, including the very weapons fired on our ally Israel.

The most recent spiraling of U.S.-Iran relations was in 2015, when then-President Obama made his disastrous U.S. nuclear agreement with Iran, the largest anti-U.S., anti-Israel and pro-terrorist sponsoring state in the world.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was absolutely right when he called the Iran nuclear deal a grave tragedy and threat not only to Israel but also a “historic mistake for the world.”

When I found out back then that the Obama administration secretly sent $400 million in cash to Iran as a ransom for the release of four American hostages, which the White House denied at the time was the case, I was shocked!

But then, when I heard that the Obama administration also secretly sent an additional $1.7 billion (yes, with a “b”) in cash and gold to Iran, without telling Americans or the Congress, I was furious!

Yet again, when I learned the Obama administration sent a total of over $33.6 billion dollars to Iran over a few year period, I was fighting mad!

Gratefully, during the Trump presidency, the Iran deal ended, further sanctions were increased and enforced, new pro-Israel actions were taken, and U.S. military bolstered its stand and increased its attacks against Iran and its terrorist proxies.

But then, crazy as it sounds, when the Harris-Biden administration took the helm in Washington, D.C., in 2021, the U.S. Democrat financing of Tehran’s terrorism ramped up again.

Harris-Biden started their reign by gifting the terrorist-sponsoring Islamic state another $6 billion by unfreezing funds held against them!

Then, it was beyond asinine that, despite the Hamas murderous atrocities on Israel a year ago Oct. 7, the Washington Post explained one month later, “The Biden administration has extended [another] sanctions waiver that will grant Iran access to roughly $10 billion from Iraq in exchange for electricity purchases.”

To add absolute insult to injury, the editorial board at the Wall Street Journal, in the article, “Biden keeps billions flowing to Iran,” explained: “The Iranian surge in oil exports since President Biden [and Kamala Harris] took over has brought Iran an additional $32 billion to $35 billion, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. The calculations are tricky, but the cause of the Iranian windfall is clear: As part of Mr. Biden’s quiet diplomacy with Iran, the U.S. has curtailed sanctions enforcement. Customers and middlemen have concluded the risk is low and the discount on Iran’s oil is too good to pass up.”

In all, two Democratic presidential administrations (Obama-Biden and Biden-Harris) have gifted the Islamic Republic of Iran over $100 billion dollars!

Am I living in the government and military Twilight Zone?!

And what do Harris and Biden think those terrorist-funding jihad-loving extremists were going to do with all that money? Use it to feed the poor?

Did any of the U.S. funding stop the Iranian regime from threatening us or sponsoring terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah? NO!

Did it make them think less about taking future hostages? NO!

Did it lessen the Islamic regime’s proliferation and control in the Middle East? NO!

Did it slow down their nuclear ambitions? NO!

Are they taking our money and laughing behind our backs all the way to the bank? YES!

How can Obama, Biden and Harris avoid taking responsibility and culpability for the Middle East chaos (and even American casualties) when they contributed over $100 billion to Iran’s bankroll?

Iran has gained so much money and power throughout the Middle East in the last four decades that it is presently funding, empowering and controlling Iraq through the Kataib Hezbollah and others, Yemen through the Houthis, Lebanon and Syria through Hezbollah, Pakistan through the Zaynabiyoun Brigade, Afghanistan through the Fatemiyoun Division, Bahrain through the Al Ashtar Brigades, and of course Gaza through Hamas. Iran has even made inroads to Saudia Arabia through the Hezbollah al Hejaz and committed to arm and equip 12,000 fighters of “the Islamic resistance” in Jordan!

And let’s not forget Iran is already in bed with three other major global enemies of the U.S. and Israel (among the “axis of evil”): Russia, China and North Korea.

According to John Wood, analyst and author of “Russia, the Asymmetric Threat to the United States,” Iran acquires a majority of its equipment and expertise from Russia and China, along with “acquiring technology through the black market, especially from Eastern Europe and North Korea, as well as through clandestine operations in Western Europe.”

The Harris-Biden administration’s own National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, confessed to reporters a while ago that “Iran is seeking billions of dollars worth of military equipment from Russia,” including fighter jets, in exchange for providing the Kremlin with Shahed-136 drones and Fateh-110 surface-to-surface missiles.

And don’t ever forget Iran and its Middle East terrorist proxies’ primary goal.

It’s simple and straightforward: To wipe out the state of Israel.

As recent as 2020, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s top cleric, deemed Israel a “cancerous tumor,” echoing rhetoric that has changed little in its intensity since the founding of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

After the first Iranian attack on Israel earlier this year, Khamenei arrogantly boasted in a post on X, “Jerusalem will be in the hands of the Muslims.”

What isn’t clear about this Middle East insanity, which is ultimately leading to, funding and fanning the flames of World War III?

“This is a very, very dangerous situation,” said Bernard Avishai, a professor of government at Dartmouth, who has written extensively on Israel and spoke a while back to Yahoo News about the imminent danger in particular that a nuclear-equipped Iran presents to the Jewish State, the Middle East and the world.

Friends and fellow Americans, now is the time to fight like hell before the Middle East turns into one.

A strong and secure Israel is imperative for Middle East stability. That is why I’ve repeatedly supported Bibi’s re-election, and why I vehemently opposed the disastrous U.S. nuclear agreement with Iran.

The fact is, the U.S. recognized Israel as a sovereign state in 1948, and we need to continue to do so. We – especially our next president – must never quit striving for Middle East peace, while always acknowledging that Israel is our chief ally there, backed up with actions and support to prove it.

In light of this first anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, I urge you to pause what you are doing today and take four immediate actions:

Please share this column with everyone you know to inform them how dark Islamic forces are desperately trying to destroy Israel and our country, too.

WRITE & FIGHT the feds today about their disastrous Middle East support and funding of both sides of the war. Demand they do more to bring the hostages home.

Most of all, VOTE in this presidential election! If you’re not registered, register here. It’s free and only takes a few minutes. You can find out where to vote in your state here.

Lastly, and most of all, we all need to call on the help and intervention of the Almighty. We need to heed and follow the words of Psalm 122:6 in the Bible: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: May they prosper who love you.”

(By the way, my wife, Gena, and I just saw Dinesh D’Souza’s new film, “Vindicating Trump.” WOW! This is a must-see powerful, insightful and inspiring exposé and documentary for ALL Americans showing what the mainstream media will never tell you! Buy tickets or the DVD and watch the trailer here.)