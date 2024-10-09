U.S.-Middle East:

Is the Biden administration negotiating directly with Iran for M.E. ceasefire?

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that the Biden administration is bypassing Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, and along with several Arab states is negotiating directly with Tehran to establish a comprehensive ceasefire.

Biden expected to call Netanyahu on Iran situation after weeks of silence

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have not spoken since Aug. 21.

Since then, much has changed in the Middle East, including the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and another Iranian ballistic missile strike on the Jewish state.

Woodward book lifts lid on fractious Biden-Netanyahu relationship

Forthcoming book reveals President Joe Biden’s candid and often profanity-laced private assessments of world leaders, including Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The outgoing U.S. president labels Netanyahu a “Son of a b—-,” and a “bad f—– guy.”

ISRAEL:

Hezbollah rocket kills two civilians in Kiryat Shmona, 6 wounded in barrage on Haifa

An Israeli man and woman were killed from shrapnel wounds in the far northern town of Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday, following a volley of rockets fired by Hezbollah over the Lebanese border. In addition, six people were wounded following another barrage of rockets at Israel’s third-largest city, Haifa.

Two separate stabbing attacks in Hadera, wounds 6, at least 2 seriously

Six people were wounded in two separate stabbing attacks in the northern Israeli city of Hadera.

Irish U.N. peacekeepers deny IDF requests for them to leave their posts in southern Lebanon

Irish President Michael Higgins said it was “outrageous the Israel Defense Forces threatened this peacekeeping force” and sought to have them evacuate the villages they are defending,

IDF locates and destroys Hezbollah cross-border attack tunnel

The IDF destroyed an unfinished cross-border Hezbollah attack tunnel, Tuesday, in which weapons and anti-tank missiles, among other items were found. Despite not having an aperture at its end, this is the first-known tunnel to cross into Israeli territory.

Hamas leader Sinwar calls for a return to suicide bombings

Reports surfaced in the Arab press and published in the Wall Street Journal which said Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, on taking full control of the organization following Ismail Haniyeh’s elimination in Tehran, demanded a return to suicide bombings inside Israel.