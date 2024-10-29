Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Israelis favor a Trump presidency over Kamala Harris almost 4:1

JERUSALEM – Israel’s Channel 12 released a poll showing the overwhelming majority of Israelis support a return for Donald Trump to the White House; 66% said they wanted him to win over his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, who only had 17% support.

WATCH: Unseen footage emerges of Israeli hostages being driven into Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital

Newly released footage from October 7 shows Palestinians taking kidnapped Israelis directly to Shifa hospital in Gaza The same hospital that @antonioguterres and the terrorism-supporting WHO head @DrTedros condemned Israel for entering.

pic.twitter.com/qb43LQs0I3 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 28, 2024

Knesset votes by overwhelming majority to outlaw UNRWA

Israel’s parliament voted on Monday night to pass two bills with direct influence on UNRWA, one of which made it illegal for it to operate on Israeli territory, and comes in the wake of the evidence of its workers taking part in the Oct. 7 atrocities.

CIA director proposes 28-day Gaza ceasefire in return for 8 hostages released

CIA Director William Burns reportedly suggested at recent Doha talks between himself, Mossad director David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, a 28-day ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza in exchange for eight hostages. It is likely hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would likely be released as part of the proposed deal.

Thieves steal recently captured Hezbollah truck with rocket launcher

The Israel Police on Monday arrested two people aboard a pickup truck with a rocket launcher installed on it that was taken as loot from Lebanese terrorist group, Hezbollah. The truck had been parked in a specifically designated parking lot in Israel’s north.

#BREAKING: A Truck equipped with a Rocket Launcher, that was recently Captured from Hezbollah during Israeli Ground Operations in Southern Lebanon, was Stolen earlier tonight from a Military Parking Lot in the North of the Country. Israeli Police were Alerted, and eventually… pic.twitter.com/85a0FqCDlU — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 28, 2024

Will Israel strike at Iranian assets again, this time in response to drone attack on Netanyahu home?

Unconfirmed reports in Israel have suggested the cabinet met to discuss several potential responses to attack on Netanyahu’s private house in Caesarea, in a manner “completely different” to recent airstrikes.

U.S. ambassador to U.N. warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ if it retaliates against Israel

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council any further aggressive action against Israel by the Islamic Republic will have “severe consequences,” after Iran argued in the forum it had the right to respond.

Hezbollah names deputy head Naim Qassem as Nasrallah’s latest successor

If there is one job recently, which has taken on the mantle of a poisoned chalice, it is as leader of the Hezbollah terrorist group. Israel eliminated Hassan Nasrallah at the end of September and quickly followed that up with his two presumed successors. Now, Naim Qassem is the latest person to be selected for the role.

BREAKING: HEZBOLLAH has named Naim Qassem as the new Leader of Hezbollah, replacing Hassan Nasrallah. pic.twitter.com/GxLMQiipka — Jackson Hinkle (@jacksonhinklle) October 29, 2024

Uproar as Iran executes German-Iranian citizen with U.S. green card

Iran executed on Monday Jamshid Sharmahd, a dual German-Iranian citizen who was a California resident and owned a business in the U.S., following his February 2023 conviction for his alleged involvement in a deadly 2008 attack on a mosque in Shiraz that killed 14 people. The German government has warned of severe consequences for the execution of one of their nationals.

Israeli archaeologists unearth 5,000-year-old settlement in dig near to Jerusalem

Archaeologists have revealed an early Bronze-Age settlement outside the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh (about 20 miles west of Jerusalem), which revealed, among other things, a public building that may have been used for ritual activity, and in it a room with about 40 vessels preserved intact.

5,000-Year-Old City Reveals Ancient Israeli Life* Archaeologists have uncovered a 5,000-year-old city near Beit Shemesh, revealing intricate social structures and religious practices of early urbanization. The site features a temple with 40 preserved vessels, indicating… pic.twitter.com/wovj8NZMKJ — Shiri_Sabra (@sabra_the) October 29, 2024

Four IDF soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip, officer seriously wounded

Four IDF soldiers from the so-called “Ghost” unit were killed fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a continuation of a high rate of losses over the last month or so. An officer was also seriously wounded as the number of Israeli troops killed since Oct. 7, 2023 exceeds 770.

Four Israeli soldiers were killed, and an officer was seriously wounded during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip earlier today, the IDF announced. They all served with the elite Multidomain Unit, or “Ghost” Unit.⁰Our hearts go out to their loved ones.

#israel #IDF #gaza pic.twitter.com/fsnHtoF1XA — Christians United for Israel (@CUFI) October 29, 2024