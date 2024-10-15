‘It’s a kind of miracle’: Watch as man survives more than TWO MONTHS adrift on inflatable boat

By The Guardian

Mikhail Pichugin is rescued after he was rescued by a fishing vessel after more than two months adrift. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service)
(THE GUARDIAN) — A Russian man survived more than two months drifting in icy seas on an inflatable boat in an ordeal that claimed the lives of his brother and teenage nephew, officials and reports said.

Mikhail Pichugin may have survived because of his 100kg (220lb) build, according to his wife. Media reports said he weighed just 50 kg (110 pounds) when found on Monday.

Pichugin, his brother and his 15-year-old nephew set off for Sakhalin island from the far eastern Khabarovsk region on 9 August on an inflatable catamaran, transport prosecutors said.

