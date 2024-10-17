(NEW YORK POST) – This good boy is top dog. A man paragliding over Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza on Monday spotted the jaw-dropping sight of a barking dog atop the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World.

The footage of the Egyptian landmark – built more than 4,500 years ago – shows Marshall Mosher soaring in the desert sky in a paramotor when he zooms in on the top of the pyramid to find a dog casually having his day.

“A dog climbed all the way up the Great Pyramid of Giza!” Mosher wrote in amazement, with his clip going viral on Instagram.