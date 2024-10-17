“She dipped and dodged for 25 minutes,” was how Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance characterized Kamala Harris’ Fox News interview this week.

“She couldn’t answer a direct question.”

But why?

Watch as he explains:

Last night, Kamala Harris once again refused to name a single policy difference between her and Joe Biden. Does that sound like a new way forward to you? pic.twitter.com/VxJAzVOm71 — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 17, 2024

“What I saw was a person who not just didn’t have the skill to navigate a tough interview, but doesn’t know how to explain her record because her record is not possible to explain away to the American people,” he said.

Kamala walked right into this one. pic.twitter.com/TJHuff333u — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 17, 2024

Watch the entire interview:

A commentary at Twitchy added, “She didn’t answer one question, not one. Nope, she was far more concerned with ‘filibustering’ the interview so she could pretend she said something without really saying anything. His questions were fairly simple and basic, questions any presidential candidate should have been able to answer, but all she did was spin, deflect, bring up Trump, and spin some more. In other words, she imploded. If she can’t handle Bret Baier how on Earth does anyone believe she could handle Putin or Xi? C’mon.”