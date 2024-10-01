(NEW YORK POST) – Happy birthday, Mr. President! Former President Jimmy Carter is 100 years old Tuesday – reaching a longevity milestone no U.S. president has ever achieved.

The occasion was marked by an outpouring of support for the centenarian, including birthday salutations from President Biden as well as former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, which were shared by the Carter Center Presidential Library.

The Atlanta-based presidential library also dropped its admission fee to $1 (100 cents) as a nod to its namesake, and will be the site of the first of 101 trees to be planted to honor Carter’s legacy of environmentalism.