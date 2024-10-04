Darn it all, things just aren’t going too well for John Kerry and the Democrats, according to John Kerry. You remember John; he’s the vet who didn’t win the presidency in 2004 and later became secretary of state.

Now John Kerry holds the position for Joe Biden as the “Special Envoy For Climate.” I think it’s sort of like how Kamala Harris is the border czar who has one heck of a time finding the border. Maybe that’s because she’s been hanging around the Canadian border and Joe Biden didn’t specifically state, “Kamala, you are to secure the southern border, the one where 13,000 newcomer murderers might come across. Czar the southern border.”

So, when that poor lady gets called a liar when she says, “the border is secure,” she’s right. The northern border is secure. How many guys have you known named Pierre, ze murderer, have come from Montreal to kill someone with a tremendous slap shot from ze blue line? The answer is zero.

Well, I digress. Back to John Kerry and his distress. The poor guy’s frustrated. He can’t get the climate to behave because he says the First Amendment is “a major block to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence.”

What he wants to hammer into oblivion is “misinformation and disinformation.” You see, he and his fellow Dems would love to build a consensus to do the thing they want to do. They don’t want any old pesky opposition that spreads all kinds of different ideas based on information that is “wrong.” And the neat thing is, they will be the guys who determine what is wrong.

You know, like cows and their flatulence. They would rather have you eat insects for dinner rather than rib eye. Do you know why? You probably don’t because you go to the unapproved news sources due to the First Amendment idiots like Jefferson, Madison and Adams put in the Constitution.

They didn’t realize what dolts Americans would become, not believing their political leaders in the 21st century? Guys like John Kerry would be the sole arbiters of truth. Who knew some Americans would believe people other than CBS, NBC, ABC and the New York Times?

The Founding Fathers, who shaped the American political structure, didn’t know about the dangers of cows and their disgusting hygiene habits back in 1700s. Do you think Thomas Jefferson knew about methane gas and cow’s abhorrent bellies? When he wrote about no one in government “abridging the freedom of speech or press,” no one knew that a bunch of cows would cause Antarctica to melt.

Jefferson didn’t know about cows flatulating and flatulence going into the atmosphere. Those molecules are able to trap a certain wavelength of radiation that heats up the air rather than escaping the earth’s atmosphere and going into space.

Right now, there are too many Americans using their First Amendment rights, according to John Kerry. They’re going to “wrong” news sources and not listening to the esteemed Mr. Kerry about the environment or anything else.

Well, its all very exhausting and dangerous, as Mr. Kerry says, to allow all this freedom nonsense. Unless he gets to censor us stupid Americans, these cows are going to kill us. But carry on, King John. Make America A Tyranny Again.