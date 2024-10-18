(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – MSNBC host Reid told a “Democracy at a Crossroads” seminar Wednesday that the Nov. 5 presidential and Congressional elections are about “a litmus test” for fascism and a “nationalistic drive for more babies.” The discussion was sponsored by The Brooking Institution and the Public Religion Research Institute and was regarding the findings from the 15th annual American Values Survey.

“I do believe that this election is a litmus test for American tolerance for fascism. The elements of fascism are rooted in this nationalistic drive for more babies for the state, for women to be subordinate to men, for a strongman-driven nation, and a deep sort of state-based religiosity,” the Reidout host said.

“So I do believe we have a media problem, and we do have some of our media that is leading people toward fascism. The question of America has become too soft and feminine. I think that is a fascist litmus test,” she later added.