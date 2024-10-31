Kamala Harris is being accused of waging a “war” on “the core values that sustain Hispanic families,” and worse.

It is Jorge Martinez, a spokesman for America First Works and previously a press secretary in the Department of Justice, who has written in a column at the Daily Caller News Foundation about what he considers an alarming threat.

“This assault on religious liberty is only part of the broader war the Left is waging against the core values that sustain Hispanic families. Radical ideologies are infiltrating our schools, pushing divisive narratives on children that undermine family values. Meanwhile, reckless economic policies discourage hard work and personal responsibility — two principles that have defined the Hispanic community for generations. The message is clear: the Left won’t protect our values; it aims to replace them,” he explained.

He addressed those concerns about that “assault on religious liberty.”

“Vice President Kamala Harris and the Left are not hiding their radical agenda. They are openly attacking the values that hold the Hispanic community together: faith, family, freedom and meaningful work. Our traditions, rooted in faith and hard work, have carried us through generations of hardship, helping us build strong families and thriving communities. However, the Left has made it clear that it will not protect these values. Instead, it seeks to dismantle them, eroding the very foundations of our lives,” he wrote.

Harris’ most recent “chilling” assault was her threat to override constitutional protections for religious liberty with her pro-abortion agenda.

In a recent interview, Martinez explained, she “dismissed the idea of religious exemptions in her proposed federal abortion bill, making it certain that healthcare professionals will be forced to cooperate in abortions even if it violates their faith.”

She “sent a loud message to religious Americans, especially Hispanic Christians: Your faith will not be respected, and your freedom of conscience will not be protected. This makes her not only pro-abortion but also anti-religious freedom,” he explained.

He explained, “For the Hispanic community, this is more than a policy dispute; it is an attack on our way of life. We honor the sanctity of life and the right to exercise our faith in all areas of society, including the workplace. But Harris and the Left would strip away these rights, forcing individuals to comply with policies that directly conflict with their beliefs. The Left prioritizes abortion and radical social agendas over the freedom to practice religion.”

He said President Donald Trump’s agenda goes another direction, prioritizing the values Hispanics hold dear, “faith, family, freedom, and meaningful work.”

“The choice before us is this: Will we allow the Left to strip away our faith, family and freedom, or will we embrace the America First Agenda and defend these values? Hispanics know that the future of our communities depends on standing firm in our beliefs and ensuring our traditions are not lost to government overreach,” he said.