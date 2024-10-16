Kamala Harris has been promising a lot of people a lot of money, in her campaign to be voted in to the White House next month.

She wants to give a bigger child tax credit, and a cash bonus to first-time homebuyers, and to housing developers.

She wants to raise the inheritance tax, destroying many small businesses, raise taxes on companies, and “rich” people. She’s also copied President Donald Trump’s plan for not taxing tips.

But exactly where all that money she wants to give away would come from hasn’t been clear.

Until now.

In campaign’s fundraising email on Wednesday announced a “brass tax.”

The email states, “Let’s get down to brass tax, Felicia. We’ve got our final FEC deadline tonight at midnight. It’s the last chance we have to show the strength of this movement before Election Day, so I’m asking folks directly to give what they can.”

But wait, this doesn’t sound like a “tax” proposal, and it’s not, it’s a solicitation for donations.

The “tax” likely is just a mistake, much like the mistakes that appear in Harris’ many word salad answers, and the “mistakes” of Tim Walz when he tries to remember his military career, or his travels, or his family’s encounter with IFV, and more.

A U.K. website that explains the sources and meanings of phrases said one possible origin of the “brass tacks” comment is that it might come from the haberdashery trade of years gone past.

“Here the notion is that, in order to be more accurate than the rough-and-ready measuring of a yard of material by holding it out along an arm’s length, cloth was measured between brass tacks which were set into a shop’s counter. Such simple measuring devices were in use in the late 19th century, as is shown by this piece from Ernest Ingersoll’s story ‘The Metropolis of the Rocky Mountains, 1880’:”

“I hurried over to Seabright’s. There was a little square counter, heaped with calicoes and other gear, except a small space clear for measuring, with the yards tacked off with brass tacks.”

It added, ‘We can rule out links with any form of ‘brass tax’. There have been taxes on brass at various times, but no one can find any connection with this phrase. ‘Getting down to brass tax’ appears to be just a misspelling.”