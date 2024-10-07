The Biden-Harris regime already has faced epic levels of criticism for being out of touch regarding the damage and death inflicted on North Carolina and several other states from Hurricane Helene, which cost some 200 lives and billions in damages.

After all, Joe Biden was lounging on a beach when the storm crashed into America and Harris was fully occupied – with fundraising events so that her campaign would have more cash.

A report at RedState.com cited the “tone-deaf” nature of the administration’s comments and actions.

“First, there was Joe Biden’s comments at the White House briefing on Friday, bragging about ‘jobs numbers’ yet saying virtually nothing about Helene. There was Secretary of State Antony Blinken posting about the humanitarian need … in Lebanon and giving them $157 million. Not to mention Samantha Power saying how they were providing Ukraine with transformers to help keep the power on there when so many are still without power in storm-affected areas here in this country,” the report explained.

But, the report noted, the chorus wouldn’t be “complete” without Harris’ agenda, “and she came through with her own comments about money being given to Lebanon.”

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. To that end, the United States will provide… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024

She said, “The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict.”

This has to be fake. Even Kamala Harris, the gold standard of stupid, isn’t stupid enough to post this. Certainly not while North Carolinians are pulling the bodies of their neighbors from the wreckage. It’s simply inconceivable. https://t.co/3RWcFtGqmG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 6, 2024

Actor James Wood credited her with establishing “the gold standard of stupid.”

The report explained, “Kamala’s post then went viral and got more than 11 million views, with virtually all the people ratioing her into next week. Many asked how was this real, how could anyone vote for this? Some asked if she was trying to lose. Many told her to ‘read the room.’ So many still don’t have power in the storm-affected areas, and there’s still so much to deal with.”

Please tell me there is a town called Lebanon, North Carolina? https://t.co/6QISAjVnXZ — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 6, 2024

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, suggested the funding would be for Lebanon, North Carolina? And Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wondered about an explanation for “giving money to a country overrun by Iranian-backed terrorists.”

The people of Lebanon have indeed suffered badly—at the hands of Iran. So why are we giving $157m to a semi-failed state overrun by Iranian-backed terrorists? Let the ayatollahs fix their own mess. https://t.co/XMhyTSs9Bp — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 6, 2024

The messaging must have gotten through. Shortly later, Harris was back to social media to explain:

.@POTUS and I are coordinating a whole-of-government effort to help communities recover from Hurricane Helene. We have authorized the movement of 1,000 active-duty soldiers, deployed more than 6,400 federal personnel, and shipped more than 13.2M meals and 13.4M liters of water. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 6, 2024