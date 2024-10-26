Shortly after her inauguration in 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris initiated a campaign for gender sensitivity across intelligence agencies, spurred by her discovery of allegedly biased language in briefings that described female leaders differently than males.

Harris ordered a comprehensive review of past intelligence reports to detect gender biases, according to The New York Times. This review revealed some inconsistencies in language, which prompted the implementation of gender sensitivity training for intelligence analysts to ensure fair representation of female leaders in intelligence reports.

Kamala Harris put questions about gender and race at the center of many of the policy discussions in her office, former administration officials said. Though it is a defining feature of her vice presidency, she is not running on this part of her record. https://t.co/UkB0AmcE8h — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 25, 2024

However, as the political landscape shifted, Harris strategically redirected her focus to widely appealing issues such as abortion rights, entrepreneurship, homeowner assistance and tax relief, according to NYT.

“She learned that if she wanted to be president of the United States, she would have to walk a very delicate, tight rope when it came to race and gender,” political historian and associate professor at Johns Hopkins University Leah Wright Rigueur told the NYT. “And that is exactly what we have seen from her.”

As the presidential campaign enters its final phase and her appeal to black male voters wanes, Harris has introduced a policy package called “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men,” aimed at aiding them in wealth building, with subsidized loans for new entrepreneurs as a key element. However, days after introducing it, the Harris campaign announced that the economic initiative was open to all Americans.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!