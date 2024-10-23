Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s campaign for a second term in the White House have bluntly informed the Federal Election Commission that the last time Brits arrived on America’s shores to interfere in internal governance, it didn’t go well.

For the Brits.

The new complaint concerns the Kamala Harris campaign plans to bring in members of the United Kingdom’s socialist community to help the Harris campaign.

“When representatives of the British government previously sought to go door-to-door in America, it did not end well for them. This past week marked the 243(rd) anniversary of the surrender of British forces at the Battle of Yorktown, a military victory that ensured that the United States would be politically independent of Great Britian,” the campaign letter to the FEC explained.

“It appears that the Labour Party and the Harris for President campaign have forgotten the message. I write on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. to request an immediate investigation into blatant foreign interference in the 2024 Presidential Election in the form of apparent illegal foreign national contributions made by the Labour Party of the United Kingdom and accepted by Harris for President, the principal campaign committee of Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The letter cites reports that strategists “linked to Britain’s Labour Party have been offering advice to Kamala Harris about how to earn back disaffected voters and run a winning campaign from the center left.

Further, the letter explains reports confirm, “Morgan McSweeney, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, and Matthew Doyle, director of communications, attended the convention in Chicago and met with Ms. Harris’ campaign team.”

A report now at the Gateway Pundit said the complaint charges both the Harris campaign and the British political regime with illegal activities.

“Labour Party operatives, under the direction of Sofia Patel, have reportedly been deployed to help sway these key states in favor of Harris, a move that Trump’s legal team is calling a blatant violation of U.S. election laws,” the report said.

On a social media post, now deleted, Patel had “boasted about mobilizing staff for Harris’ campaign, stating: ‘I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia,'” the report said.

Trump-Vance Campaign Co-Manager Susie Wiles said, in a statement, “In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776. The flailing Harris-Walz campaign is seeking foreign influence to boost its radical message – because they know they can’t win the American people. President Trump will return strength to the White House and put America, and our people, first.

“The Harris campaign’s acceptance and use of this illegal foreign assistance is just another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference.”

The letter pointed out a similar situation, when Australians arrived in the U.S. to help then-candidate Bernie Sanders, fines of $14,500 were impose on the players.