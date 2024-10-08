Joe Biden once wildly made a claim, presumed to be rhetorical because of its incompatibility with the facts, that when a gun is used to fire a 9mm bullet at a person the shot “blows the lung out of the body.”

Now his vice president, Kamala Harris, is promoting that very weapon.

It’s one of the many flip-flops that Harris has adopted as she tries to position herself as a moderate in her run for the presidency.

In that mode, she’s promoted fracking, which she had vigorously opposed, and she’s now all of a sudden in favor of border security, which the Biden-Harris administration literally destroyed over the last nearly four years, among many other flip-flops.

But her advocacy for firearms, including her promise to shoot someone if they would break into her home, has been perhaps the most jarring reversal.

Back when she was San Fransisco district attorney, she signed onto a Supreme Cour brief demanding a ban on handguns. The justices rejected her arguments, finding there is an individual right under the Second Amendment for firearms.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley was among those who have pointed out her attempt to move from one end of the scale to the opposite.

“The reinvention of Vice President Kamala Harris in this election has been a thing to behold. In politics, candidates often reconstruct their records to secure votes, but Harris appears to have constructed an entirely mythical being. Once ranked to the left of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and viewed as among the most liberal members of the Senate, Harris has sought to convince the public that she is actually a frack-loving, gun-toting, border-defending moderate,” he explained.

He cited Harris’ recent comments on a television talk show where she said she is a gun owner and, “if somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.”

She later repeated the claim to 60 Minutes and said she’s attended pistol ranges to shoot. The report said her gun reportedly is a semiautomatic Glock handgun, a firearm that often uses 9mm ammunition.

Turley noted Harris’ threats are in “stark contrast” to her opposition to self-defense laws.

In fact, the Biden-Harris administration repeatedly has suggested that semiautomatics are unneeded and if there’s a change on the Supreme Court, they could be banned.

Biden literally, “suggested in the past that he might seek to ban 9mm weapons,” Turley noted.

“Biden saying there’s ‘no rational basis’ to own 9mms makes the new Harris look … well … irrational,” Turley noted.

Harris’ record includes her statement, “Do you know what an assault weapon is? It was designed for a specific purpose, to kill a lot of human beings quickly. An assault weapon is a weapon of war, with no place, no place in a civil society.”

The Biden-Harris agenda for weapons hasn’t been exactly logical, either.

“President Biden showed the same disconnect as Harris between the factual and the rhetorical basis for some gun-control measures. He condemned ‘high-caliber weapons’ like 9mm handguns and said ‘a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.'”

Turley noted, “Biden has not made any comment on Harris promising to blow away anyone coming into her house with her own Glock.”

He said Harris “is not the first politician to reinvent herself on the campaign trail. For now, Harris wants to be clear that ‘I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time.’ For critics, the reload is a bit much given her record.”

Her willingness to shoot someone, though, has been made clear.

“If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” she stated. “Sorry, probably shouldn’t have said that! Ha ha ha!”

KAMALA: “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot. Ha ha ha! Sorry, probably shouldn’t have said that! Ha ha ha! But my staff will deal with that later. Ha ha ha!” pic.twitter.com/uAIJpSgl4N — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

The Gateway Pundit turned blunt, “Gun Control Hypocrite Kamala Harris Admits on Live TV That She and Walz Are Gun Owners and She Would Shoot Intruders, Then Regrets Saying It.”

Her comment came in an interview with entertainer Oprah Winfrey, and the “unscripted moment laid bare her duplicity.”

The Daily Mail described Harris’ comments as a “shocking threat.”

WND already had reported on her proclamation that any time they wanted, police could walk into a home and check whether the resident was doing what they wanted with his or her guns.

Now Tucker Carlson commented: “This is openly totalitarian. If we don’t resist this, we’re done.”

This is openly totalitarian. If we don’t resist this, we’re done: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.” pic.twitter.com/waFmXnk6Y4 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 18, 2024

“Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible” – Kamala Harrispic.twitter.com/H8pWfmouXX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2024

Harris also has talked about taking action against gun owners by executive order, and not waiting for Congress to make such actions legal.

Harris told people she would do an EO and take action on guns….no guessing. pic.twitter.com/ETNSy4ej3s — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) September 18, 2024

Kamala: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.” She’s an anti-gun RADICAL. pic.twitter.com/CTcyGgrJEf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2024

Kamala Harris: I am a gun owner Kamala Harris: We’re not trying to take anybody’s guns away from them Also Kamala Harris: But we do need an assault weapons ban This video is the very definition of rules for thee’ but not for me pic.twitter.com/WmUspUBsne — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 17, 2024