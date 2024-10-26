(MODERNITY) – The Kamala Harris rally in Houston last night was billed as a Beyoncé concert. Everyone, including the media, believed the singer would perform after the announcement was made earlier in the week, but all she did was walk out and make a barely audible speech for a few minutes.

The rally then descended into absolute chaos as some people left, while others kicked up a fuss about Beyoncé not singing. The media spun this as Trump supporters ‘protesting,’ and Harris repeated a line about showing them the way to the “smaller rally down the road,” referring to Trump’s event.

But the fact is, they weren’t Trump supporters, they were just pissed off that they’d been misled.