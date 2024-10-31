Democrats have unveiled a new campaign strategy in the waning days of the 2024 presidential race: Insults.

Just a day ago, Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage.”

He was following the footsteps of Hillary Clinton, who previously insisted conservatives are “deplorables” and Barack Obama, who famously said they cling to their Bibles and their guns.

Now billionaire Mark Cuban, campaigning for Democrat Kamala Harris this year, claimed that no “strong, intelligent” woman ever are with Trump.

DISGUSTING: Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban says no "strong, intelligent women" support President Trump. They're now openly attacking the millions of strong, intelligent women fighting alongside President Trump every day to Make America Great Again. Will @KamalaHQ disavow?

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women,” he said while campaigning on a television show. “Ever. It’s just that simple.”

Which triggered a few responders online, including one who said, “It’s appalling to see Mark Cuban demean millions of strong, intelligent women who proudly support President Trump. Dismissing these women simply because of their political beliefs is not only disrespectful but exposes the arrogance and elitism that many on the left carry.”

And another who said, “So not only are we Nazi garbage, our women are not strong and intelligent,” and a third, who listed reasons why “this strong, intelligent woman supports Trump.”

Those reasons: “Lower prices, Secure borders, No tax on overtime, No tax on soc. security, No tax on tips, School choice, Support our police, Energy independence, Healthier Food, Free Speech, Girls sports, Protect our kids, Fair trade deals, Peace through strength”

A report at the Gateway Pundit noted Cuban was appearing on an ABC talk show at the time.

The report said Cuban added, “They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.”

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump's supporters as "garbage." Does Kamala disavow?