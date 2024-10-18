Kamala Harris refused Thursday to attend the Al Smith charity dinner in New York, an event no presidential candidate has snubbed since Walter Mondale’s absence in 1984, when he lost 49 of the 50 states in the election; but she sent a video.

And to make political points she mocked Christians, claimed an affinity to Catholics and even featured a misquote of the Bible.

NEW: Kamala Harris releases her pre-recorded video for the Al Smith dinner in New York that she didn’t show up for. Comedian Jim Gaffigan made fun of the Vice President after the crowd gave a dismal applause once it ended. Cringe. pic.twitter.com/9dvsYQub9h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2024

She appears apparently starting to address to fundraising event, then was “interrupted” by an actress with some silly comments, leaving the result “cringey,” according to an analysis by Matt Margolis of PJMedia.

The jokes took aim at Christian, with Jesus fact-checking and the dinner being “one of the biggest dinners next to the Last Supper.”

And they took a decidedly juvenile bent, with the actress who “interrupted” Harris explaining, “Sometimes when I get nervous I stick my fingers under my arms and I sniff them…”

Her message, sexist throughout, was, “Don’t you see, man, we need a woman to represent us. A woman brings more heart, more compassion, and think how smart she must be to become a top contender in a field dominated by men. It’s time for a woman, bro.”

Then the suggestion came, “Don’t lie … Thou shall not bear false witness to thy neighbor.”

Actually that’s a misquote, as the verse is more widely explained as, “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.”

The PJMedia report explained the video address started serious, but then turned another direction with the appearance of actress Molly Shannon, in the role of a Saturday Night Live character Mary Katherine Gallagher.