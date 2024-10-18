Those around Kamala Harris have been warned: Not to stand too close.

This comes after the Democrat nominee for president, hand-picked after the party’s elite threw Joe Biden under the bus and chose her as a substitute this year, mocked a rally attendee who shouted “Jesus is Lord.”

Someone shouted “Jesus is Lord” at Kamala’s rally last night while she was speaking about abortion and she replied: “Oh, I think you’re at the wrong rally… I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.” pic.twitter.com/F8aX8xYiaI — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 18, 2024

The social media opinion included, “Mock Jesus at you’re (sic) own peril,” and, “Nobody stand too close to her.”

Nobody stand too close to her pic.twitter.com/xWbsMhV9qT — L B (@LB5783) October 18, 2024

Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit headlined a report on the comment, and reaction, “EVIL: Kamala Harris and her supporters mock Christian attendee…”

Harris was promoting America’s industry of killing unborn children at the time, saying, “We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade and they did as he intended.’

Actually, the Supreme Court ruled that the Roe decision was faulty from its outset and not based on the Constitution, so it was overturned, and the result returned regulation of the abortion industry to states.

The report said the Christian “bravely stood up and proclaimed, ‘Jesus is Lord.'”

Only to be mocked by Harris: “I think you’re at the wrong rally.” She added. “Try the smaller one down the street.”

The documentation came from Jennifer McKinney, a Wisconsin resident who attended both the Trump rally in late August and the Harris event.

She explained the “smaller” Trump rally had about 7,000 attending, while Harris had perhaps a reported 2,500.