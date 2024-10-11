Several senior Democrats in Congress would not commit to certifying the results of the 2024 presidential election if former President Donald Trump wins when asked by Axios.

Many House Democrats have slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson for hedging his language about whether the GOP House majority would certify the results of the election if Vice President Kamala Harris wins, but Democrats like Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland are doing the same thing, Axios reported.

If Trump “won a free, fair and honest election, then we would obviously accept it,” Raskin told Axios. However, the lawmaker “definitely” will not assume that Trump would win by honest means.

“She is the worst-polling Democrat against Donald Trump in history on national polls. … She is losing key factions of the Democratic base.” pic.twitter.com/sRDBPJAixE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2024

The former president “is doing whatever he can to try to interfere with the process, whether we’re talking about manipulating electoral college counts in Nebraska or manipulating the vote count in Georgia or imposing other kinds of impediments,” Raskin told Axios. “Democrats don’t engage in election fraud and election fabrication,” he added.

“I don’t know what kind of shenanigans he is planning,” Democratic Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who voted to object to electors for former President George W. Bush in 2005, told Axios regarding Trump. “We would have to, in any election … make sure that all the rules have been followed.”

Schakowsky was “proud to … join all my Democratic colleagues in certifying the 2020 election,” and she is looking forward to “doing the same in January 2025,” she said in a statement shared with Axios.

Democrats would certify a Trump win “assuming everything goes the way we expect it to,” Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern told Axios. McGovern serves as the ranking member of the House Rules Committee and objected to Trump electors in 2017.

“We have to see how it all happens,” McGovern told Axios. “My expectation is that we would.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, however, said that his party will certify the election’s results with little “drama.”

“House Democrats are going to do everything necessary to … ensure that the winner of the presidential election is certified on January 6th without drama or consequences,” Jeffries said in September, per Axios.

Democrats have tried and failed to object to presidential election results in the past, such as their unsuccessful 2005 effort to challenge Bush’s win in Ohio and ten slates of Trump electors in 2017, according to Axios. After the 2020 election, a majority of House Republicans voted to object to President Joe Biden’s wins in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!