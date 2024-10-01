Colorado was taken over by liberals through a political coup a good number of years ago. Leftists with hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank strategically donated to key state legislative races to defeat conservatives, and the result now is a legislature dominated by Democrats and other extremists.

The results were predictable: State and local boards have followed suit, and the state now has a defined agenda to attack Christians and their faith, what with formal state bureaucrats’ attacks on a baker who refused to promote same-sex marriages and a web designer who did the same.

The state lost both of those fights, incidentally, at the Supreme Court, which scolded the far-left enclave in the Rocky Mountains for its official bigotry against Christianity.

But the state now has a homosexual multimillionaire governor, Jared Polis, who scooped buckets of cash from the internet when the medium was new, and a far-left secretary of state, Jena Griswold, who tried to throw the GOP’s nominee for president this year, President Donald Trump, off the ballot because of her own opinions about him.

The latest battle now comes through the actions of a like-minded local board, a school board in Jefferson County, which encompasses suburbs just to the west of Denver.

There, its officials have decided to require students to share, on school trips, rooms, beds and showers and more with classmates of the opposite sex.

The ADF has brought a legal fight now to the district and lawyer Kate Anderson explained, “Parents, not the government, have the right and duty to direct the upbringing and education of their children, and that includes making decisions to protect their child’s privacy.”

She said, “JeffCo currently asks students who identify as transgender to choose, with their parents, whether they will share accommodations with students of the same or opposite sex. This is done confidentially, without divulging the private information of any other student. Yet JeffCo rooms all other children based on gender identity without giving those students or their parents the same information or choice.”

She explained, “That policy violates parents’ right to direct their children’s care and protect their privacy. It violates students’ rights to bodily privacy. And it threatens the religious freedom of parents and students alike. JeffCo must provide parents with the information they need to make the best decisions for their children. We urge the court to grant our clients’ reasonable request for equal treatment and protect their constitutional freedoms as this case continues in the courts.”

The results in court, of course, often are unpredictable, and especially so in Colorado where the judiciary has fought multiple corruption scandals in recent years.

The new case is on behalf of three families asking the court to stop Jefferson County Public Schools from requiring their children to share beds, bedrooms, and shower facilities with students of the opposites sex on school-sponsored overnight trips.

The school imposes those requirements on students with no advance notice, or alternatives.

In fact, the Jefferson County schools demand that students be assigned roommates on school trips based on “gender identity.”

The current motion pending in the Wailes v. Jefferson County Public Schools case, in federal court in Colorado, is a request that the court instruct the district to stop the schools from requiring “children …. share beds, bedrooms, and shower facilities with students of the opposite sex.”