There is a toxic narrative going around comparing Donald Trump to a Nazi, also accusing him of having another neo-Nazi gathering at his MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden. Hilary Clinton said on CNN: “I write about this in my book, President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that neo-Nazis, fascists in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany. So I don’t think we can ignore it.”

The first point that I’d like to make is that the Madison Square Garden Nazi Rally of 1939 was not a “neo-Nazi” rally but a Nazi rally. The Nazi Party was founded in 1920 and banned in 1945. Neo-Nazis didn’t start to develop around the world and gather publicly until at least two decades after World War II, and even as a fringe group, continue to spew their poison today. The GDL or Goyim Defense League is a very sick example of that.

Additionally, the meaning of NAZI is “National Socialist German Workers’ Party” (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei or NSDAP.) When people hear NAZI, they immediately think alt-right or extreme right, but why did it contain the word “Socialist” in its name? This might have more to do with Hitler’s marketing ability to use words to attract more crowds than a real socialist ideology. Hitler was very smart … very evil, but very smart.

The Madison Square Garden rally was at a total capacity of 20,000 people inside, with another estimated 75,000 to 100,000 people outside. It included many Jewish people as well as some Holocaust survivors. Many Israeli flags were spotted there. Hardly a Neo-Nazi rally!

I lost my maternal grandfather to the Nazis when the Gestapo picked him up at our Paris home in the summer of 1942 and put him on a train to Auschwitz, leading to his murder in the gas chambers. I think I earned the right to tell you who is a Nazi and who is not.

Following is a non-exhaustive list of Nazi methodology :

• Forced labor

• Starvation

• Electrified fences

• Beatings

• Tattooed identification number

• No bathrooms

• Firing squads

• No doctors

• Gas chambers

• Crematoria

• Gruesome experiments on live inmates, including babies

• Long death marches in the snow.

Nazis were evil people!

Nazism was a fascist political ideology promoting heavy racial discrimination. Fascists sought power to control the people, whatever it took. Benito Mussolini, Francisco Franco and Adolf Hitler were fascists. These dictators were authoritarian in their leadership and didn’t hesitate to kill all those who got in the way of their ideology. They also were ultra-nationalists who demonstrated great pride in the preservation of their respective countries, albeit through the wrong methods.

There is a huge difference between being a patriot and an ultra-nationalist. I came to America in 1985 with a Green Card and have since become an American citizen. As a patriot, I love America, and I hope that many from around the world can enjoy a good life in what is still the best country on the planet – but please, do it legally!

There is absolutely nothing positive about being a Nazi or neo-Nazi. The word is immediately understood as describing a group of people pushing a lethal ideology to control their world. It is also connected to the death of 12,000,000 in the 1930s and 40s, including 6,000,000 Jews (1,500,000 being children). Nazis had to be stopped and many were eliminated.

Calling someone a Nazi today is not without consequences if people understand the word the same way. Nazis still must be stopped. Trump cares for America. He is a patriot with a big mouth. He gets painted as an ultra-nationalist, something that Hitler and Mussolini were, but he is not. From there, it is not long before he gets called a Nazi. Next thing you know, they try to kill him … twice!

Nazis hated the Jews, but Israel has no greater friend than Donald Trump. Nazis wanted to kill as many Jews as possible; and yet during Donald Trump’s first presidency, there was no war in the Middle East. Nazis pushed for the purification of the human race through eugenics, focusing on the elimination of all Jews, but Donald Trump has Jewish members in his family.

The accusation that Donald Trump is a Nazi or fascist only has only one purpose, and that is to scare people and get them to vote against him. There has never been a U.S. president who loved his country so much AND is not a politician who couldn’t be bought. His support of Israel is another reason why many want to stop him from returning to the White House.

Nazis were bloodthirsty anti-Semitic violent monsters driven by Satan’s agenda to destroy the Jews entirely. Yes, Madison Square Garden was used for a Nazi Rally in 1939, and this shouldn’t be remembered as a high moment in the history of America, but the connection goes no further. The Madison Square Garden Rally was not a neo-Nazi Rally any more than the Democratic National Convention that was convened at the same venue in 1992!

Let me remind you what it means to be a Nazi; and like the man or not, it has nothing to do with Donald J. Trump.