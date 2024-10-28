President Donald Trump has a new ad in his campaign for the White House in next week’s election … and there are some people who start watching and don’t get to the end.

“I couldn’t finish it,” explained one social media commenter. “I have a daughter and if this ever happened…. Probably best not to say.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump just dropped this absolutely heartbreaking ad. Her daughter was reportedly sexually assaulted for 2 straight hours, and killed, by illegal aliens. “I woke up to notice [my daughter] wasn’t in her bed […] She was strangled to death. Left with no… pic.twitter.com/LWPgGHuFFw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2024

Eric Daugherty of Florida Voice News posted the story online, and it is about the sorrow of a mother whose daughter was attacked and murdered by illegal aliens – while Kamala Harris was the Joe Biden administration “Border Czar.” She tells her “heartbreaking” story.

“Her daughter was reportedly sexually assaulted for 2 straight hours, and killed, by illegal aliens,” he reported, noting the mother explained, “I woke up to notice [my daughter] wasn’t in her bed […] She was strangled to death. Left with no pants … .”

The mother charged, ‘Kamala Harris was in charge of immigration and our borders. If we had better border policies… I truly believe this all could have been prevented. … Under her – my daughter’s life was ripped away from her. She had her entire life ahead of her.”

In fact, Biden and Harris trashed literally all of President Donald Trump’s border security plans on the first day they took office. The result has been millions of illegal aliens flooding into the United States, including large numbers of potential terrorists, known criminals and violent offenders.

Trump has promised, if elected, to once again work to secure the border.

Another commenter responded with a praying hands emoji, and another gave a first-person testimony, “My family all had to flee Venezuela to escape the crime ridden hell hole it had become. This criminals is what we call ‘The Children of Chavez’ which have killed millions back home, we ran away to be safe in America and Kamala let them in, you guys have no idea what they’re capable of. They kill with no remorse, be careful because if you don’t get this animals out it will only get worse.”

Many expressed their condolences for the heartbreaking tale.

“I couldn’t finish watching the ad. It makes me physically ill,” said Sue. Michael joined, with, “I am angry. This poor child’s death is on Kamala Harris’ hands.”