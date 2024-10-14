Kamala Harris, writing a book she called “Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer” some 15 years ago with co-author Joan O’C. Hamilton, used other people’s work as her own, according to a new report.

It is activist Christopher Rufo who has published details on his Substack column explaining she was found to have lifted from other sources, without attribution, a number of sections of the project.

Rufo cited famous Austrian “plagiarism hunter” Stefan Weber in his report on about a dozen fragments that were plagiarized.

The Daily Mail reported, “Weber’s report shows that Harris copied verbatim content from Goodwill Industries, her partner on her ‘Back on Track’ crime program, into the text of her book.”

And, the publication asserted, “The report shows that Harris lifted and entire section of text from an Associated Press story published in April 2008 about low graduation rates.”

“They not only lifted material from sources without proper attribution, but in at least one case, relied on a low-quality source, which potentially undermined the accuracy of their conclusion,” Rufo wrote. The news triggered a response from former President Donald Trump’s campaign and running mate Sen. J.D. Vance.

He wrote, “Lmao Kamala didn’t even write her own book!”

“Yikes! More evidence that Kamala Harris is a fraud!!!,” said Donald Trump Jr.

Plagiarism is a serious charge for a political candidate. After all, one of Joe Biden’s earlier presidential bids was derailed by allegations of plagiarism.

The Daily Mail reported that another section of the book quotes sections from a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release nearly verbatim without attribution.

The report explains Biden’s 1987 campaign was brought to a halt after he “appeared to be copying phrases and mannerisms from a British Labour Party politician,” the report said.

That followed accusations Biden plagiarized during law school.

“Rufo said that Harris and her publisher should retract the plagiarized passages from her book and issue a correction,” the Daily Mail reported.

Lmao Kamala didn’t even write her own book! https://t.co/gEvyRdUrvG — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 14, 2024

Yikes! More evidence that Kamala Harris is a fraud!!! https://t.co/Js1s58iuaZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 14, 2024