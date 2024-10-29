St. Paul’s Cathedral, its 365 foot high dome dominating the London skyline for over 300 years, is the masterpiece of its famed architect, Sir Christopher Wren. Ornate monuments throughout the church and its crypt stun visitors, such as the Duke of Wellington astride his horse on a towering monument lauding his victories, most notably over Napolean at Waterloo.

Exploring the crypt, I found the corner where Sir Christopher Wren himself was laid to rest in 1723. One would imagine, for the cathedral’s architect, a most monumental monument.

Instead, I found this plain slab, the last two lines of its Latin text reading: “Lector, si monumentum requiris, circumspice!” (“Reader, if you require a monument, Look Around You!”).

So I did just that. Lifting my eyes to look around me, I beheld magnificence.

I suggest, should Trump reclaim the presidency next week, perhaps even in an electoral landslide, that Kamala borrow Sir Christopher Wren’s expression of modesty, that of not needing to say what is all too obvious.

Let her campaign’s epitaph read:

Elettore! (Voter! Electorate!),

Si monumentum requiris ad meum defectum (if you require a monument to my failure),

circumspice! (Look around you!)

This epitaph highlights the monumental catastrophe of those political architects who ousted Biden in their anti-democratic moment of panicked angst after Biden’s debate debacle.

The dump-Joe stratagem, in its blueprint stage, appeared elegant, initial polling pointing to sure success. Despite the obvious “Et tu, Pelosi?” betrayal, media-produced Kamalamania quickly hid the treachery, transforming the always-pitifully regarded VP into a formidable force, turning the summer’s DNC into Chicago’s Cathedral of Joy.

Into the nave of this newly erected cathedral gathered the baptized naïve, washed at the font by the ever-flowing waters of media lies, a baptism unburdening delegates from what has been, liberating them from their past commitment to Joe.

What a scene it was, believers approaching the Altar of Hypocrisy, weeping with joy as lies about Trump and his supporters were spouted by a parade of orators pounding the pulpit: “Charlottesville! Hitler! Dictator from day one! Hitler! Suckers and losers! Hitler! Blood bath! Hitler! Fascist! Hitler!”

Soon, though, like a building collapsing while under construction, design flaws caused cracks to spread through the Harris campaign. I predicted as much in my Sept. 5 WND article, “The October 1 vanishing of Kamala’s golden vibe,” forecasting the collapse of the convention joy-vibe by the Oct. 1 Vance-Walz debate, exactly 40 days from the DNC finale. By that 40 day mark, the Chapel of Joy was wobbling on its too-hastily laid foundation of inferior materials.

The Latin word for “failure” (“defectum”) is what the Harris campaign has achieved in abundance, the defection of traditionally Democrat voting blocs such as Blacks (men, especially) and Hispanics.

How so? Because they lifted their eyes to look around them, and didn’t like what they saw. They still don’t, not convinced but offended by the paddling administered by a frustrated Obama.

Elettore! (Voter! Electorate!) Circumspice! (Look around you!).

The Washington Post lifted their eyes to look around them. What they saw caused them to join the LA Times and step aside from their expected endorsement of Kamala.

The Teamsters lifted their eyes to look around them, their 1.3 million members choosing Trump by 27 points, denying Kamala her expected endorsement.

The Arab-American PAC in Michigan lifted their eyes to look around them. What they saw led to their refusal to endorse Kamala, many Muslim leaders outrightly endorsing Trump as the best avenue to peace.

Former Democrats Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard lifted their eyes to look around them. What they saw led to their shocking endorsements of Trump.

Elon Musk, today’s foremost advocate for the First Amendment, lifted his eyes to look around him. What he saw led to his Dark October Gothic embrace of MAGA, seeing Trump as the only path to preserve free speech and free elections.

Joe Biden himself, many suspect, now with plenty of aggrieved free time to lift his eyes to look around him, would not-so-secretly relish the Harris campaign’s colossal failure, securing his legacy as the only Democrat to take Trump down. How it must delight Biden to read of key Democrats openly wondering if Joe was always the better candidate.

Voters throughout America are lifting their eyes to look around them. What they see, some two-thirds of them, is a country on the wrong path under Biden/Harris. They see an out-of-control border causing an enormous influx of illegals, an economy eating away at the middle class, and rising crime (despite David Muir’s unethical and inaccurate fact checking of Trump in his debate with Kamala).

Voters look around them and see a world on fire, wars facilitated by leaders (Putin and Iran) whose aggressions followed the Biden/Harris administration’s misguided and anemic foreign policy, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal taken as an invitation for their adventures.

Voters look around them and see DOJ and FBI brutishness, employing open lawfare against their political opponents, all while sobbing that Trump – if elected – might return the favor.

Voters look around them and remember the Trump years differently than the Democrats and media urge them to recall. To those with eyes to see, whether serving fries at McDonalds or chatting with Joe Rogan, Donald Trump comes across as authentic, caring, and even humorous, not at all the man portrayed by liberal pundits.

Americans are not blind to this week’s immoral MSNBC reporting on Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, overlaying the enormous MAGA crowd with images of the Nazis’ 1939 Madison Square Garden gathering. Voters with eyes to see saw no Nazis in that famed venue Sunday night.

The Democrats’ “Hitler!” and “Fascist!” accusations now reek of desperation, as pointed out by Holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski, ripping into Kamala’s rhetoric to label Trump a Mensch.

Trump has his own “Look around you!” speech, of course, and uses it every day, asking voters to lift their eyes to see what the last four years have wrought. Like Reagan’s question to the voters after four years of Jimmy Carter construction of his Cathedral of Malaise, Trump asks, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”

Elettore! (Voter! Electorate!)

Circumspice! (Look around you!)