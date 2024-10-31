(PRENSA LATINA) – Maduro welcomed the convening of the 11th Extraordinary Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), and considered that it evidences the character of the deep unity, solidarity and mutual support among the countries of the group.

The Venezuelan head of State referred to the organization as “the vital core of the great homeland, of independence, honor, sovereignty” amid campaigns, such as the one faced by the Bolivarian Republic and the pretensions by international actors interested in seizing political power in nations with the main reserves of natural resources on the planet.

Maduro affirmed that although the Venezuelan people receive attacks from all sides, they were able to counteract “a cyber, fascist and criminal coup d’état” and do not fear an escalation of the offensive unleashed against them.