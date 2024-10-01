Numerous prominent corporations are sponsoring an LGBT community center in San Diego that holds weekly events where it provides parents with information on how to get children as young as ten referrals for sex change therapies.

Every week, The San Diego LGBT Community Center hosts a “social meet-up” and a “gender identity group” for children between the ages of 10 and 13, where workers can provide parents with information about how to get hormone replacement therapy referrals for their children and “gender affirming supplies” are given out to the minors, according to the center’s website. Activities like these are made possible by the long list of corporate sponsors backing the community center, such as Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, Apple, Costco, U.S. Bank, beer giant MillerCoors, Walgreens, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo and several others.

The events, targeted at elementary and middle school students, also allow time for “sharp disposal” of objects like needles and to pick up “sexual health supplies.” The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s website initially did not indicate that parental permission was required for hormone replacement therapy referrals, as an archived version of the webpage shows; however, the center updated its wording after the Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to its corporate sponsors.

“As a corporate partner, you’ll have access to our full slate of marketing and branding opportunities while aligning your brand with the values that make the Center special,” according to the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s website. The center thanks the array of corporations for “generously support[ing] the LGBTQ community.”

None of the corporations sponsoring The San Diego LGBT Community Center responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

The LGBT center’s gender identity group is described as a “peer-led group for youth exploring, questioning and curious about their gender identity and expression” for children between the ages of 10 and 13. The event, which takes place on Tuesdays between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., is led by a clinician.

In addition to groups for children between the ages of 10 and 13, the LGBT center holds similar events for those between the ages of 14 and 18, according to its website.

In addition to corporate sponsorship, tax dollars are also being used to support the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has given over $2.5 million to the San Diego LGBT Community Center for a variety of public health programs, federal spending records show.

Alignment with the transgender movement has cost corporations considerably in the past. Anheuser-Busch notably saw a massive decline in sales of its Bud Light brand after the company partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote the beer in a series of videos.

Bud Light lost its place as the best-selling beer in America as sales dropped by nearly 30% following a consumer boycott of the product over its partnership with Mulvaney. Two top Anheuser-Busch marketing executives were placed on leave following the controversy and no longer work for the brand, according to texts obtained by the Daily Caller.

The San Diego LGBT Community Center and HHS did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!