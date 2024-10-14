Vice president and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris keeps touting that she is going to create an “opportunity economy” for everyone.

Too late! Time’s up!

Kamala and Biden have been in the White House for nearly four years now, and Americans I’ve talked to across the nation are struggling more now than ever before.

It’s time to stop the madness. It’s time to “turn the page” on their economic misery, ineptness and skyrocketing inflation, and help Make America Affordable Again!

I want to remind you, my fellow Americans, of a few important things I shared over summer. These are facts not fiction.

Gallup reported earlier this year, “For just the third time in more than two decades, less than half of Americans say they are ‘very satisfied’ with the way things are going in their personal lives. The 47% of U.S. adults expressing high satisfaction with their lives has edged down three percentage points over the past year and is only one point higher than the 2011 record low for the trend.”

Gallup concluded, “Americans are currently less satisfied with their personal lives than they have been since 2011, whether that is based on the percentage satisfied or very satisfied. This lower satisfaction level coincides with weak economic confidence” [emphasis mine].

Though I’ve never believed government can provide for anyone’s happiness, they definitely can make it harder to experience “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” when Washington D.C.’s policies, regulations, out-of-control borrowing and spending place more restrictions on our lives, freedoms and pocketbook.

Chief among Washington’s negative influences have been the soaring prices of everything (highest in 40 years), particularly since Mr. Biden and Kamala Harris took office in 2021. They have produced what Gallup calls, “weak economic confidence,” and there’s no end in sight IF their administration stays in the Oval Office.

Here’s how overall inflation looks over the past 10 years:

While the White House keeps saying inflation is “cooling,” check out this economic fact: Of the nearly 400 items that the Bureau and Labor Statistics (BLS) tracks, about 2 in 3 (or 67%) increased in price between June 2023 and June 2024. Almost 300 out of the 400 items tracked increased in price in just this past year, and that doesn’t include the increases from the last three years! That’s not exactly what I would call an inflation freeze!

According to BLS, these are the prices that increased most over the past year:

In particular, the costs of groceries continue to rob and cripple Americans and American homes the most.

The Washington Post reported, “Grocery prices have jumped by 25 percent over the past four years, outpacing overall inflation of 19 percent during the same period.”

Twenty-five percent! How do they expect Americans to continue to pay for their food?!

The Post explained, “Stubbornly high grocery prices represent a critical drain on the finances of tens of millions of people and remain, along with housing, perhaps the most persistent economic challenge for the Biden administration as it tries to convince Americans the economy is back on solid footing. For all the attention on gas prices and housing, more than two-thirds of voters say inflation has hit them hardest through higher food prices, according to a November 2023 survey by Yahoo Finance/Ipsos. That’s more than 50 percentage points higher than any other category.”

To show how inflation is crippling American homes, the average American consumer now carries $6,329 in credit card debt! Why? “People are stretched,” experts say. (High inflation made finances worse for 65% of Americans last year.)

That’s why I honestly say it’s a mystery to me why someone would vote for another four years of the Biden administration policies through Kamala Harris, who will give us what type of economic plan? You guessed it: more of the same! In fact, financial analysts and experts are saying hers could be even worse than Biden’s.

Forbes Chairman Steve Forbes said that Kamala’s policies would tank the stock market and lead to a 1929-style economic depression. Fellow billionaires and “Shark Tank” investors Kevin O’Leary and even Mark Cuban agree with Forbes, as do other financial analysts.

Kamala has never owned a small business or been a corporate officer, so why would we appoint her (or even expect her to do well) over the largest economic machine in the world (America)? I remind you that she’s been at the helm with Biden for three years and nine months already and look at the mess America’s economy is in! Where’s the “opportunity economy”?!

Trump was exactly right when said, “People are going to vote [for the next president] with their stomachs.” That is, their high grocery bills will guide them how to choose a next president.

Say what you will about former President Trump, but few can argue with his economic accomplishments as president. He doesn’t need to run on empty campaign promises. It’s his record that speaks for itself.

Stored at the U.S. National Archives, Trump administration documents report:

“As of January 2021, the Trump administration accomplishments led America into an unprecedented Economic Boom.

Before the China Virus invaded our shores, Trump’s administration built the world’s most prosperous economy:

America gained 7 million new jobs – more than three times government experts’ projections.

Middle-Class family income increased nearly $6,000 – more than five times the gains during the entire previous administration.

The unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century.

Achieved 40 months in a row with more job openings than job-hirings.

More Americans reported being employed than ever before – nearly 160 million.

Jobless claims hit a nearly 50-year low.

The number of people claiming unemployment insurance as a share of the population hit its lowest on record.

Incomes rose in every single metro area in the United States for the first time in nearly 3 decades.

Delivered a future of greater promise and opportunity for citizens of all backgrounds

Unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma all reached record lows.

Unemployment for women hit its lowest rate in nearly 70 years.

Lifted nearly 7 million people off of food stamps.

Poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans reached record lows.

Income inequality fell for two straight years, and by the largest amount in over a decade.

The bottom 50 percent of American households saw a 40 percent increase in net worth.

Wages rose fastest for low-income and blue collar workers – a 16 percent pay increase.

African American homeownership increased from 41.7 percent to 46.4 percent.

Brought jobs, factories, and industries back to the USA

Created more than 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs.

Put in place policies to bring back supply chains from overseas.

Small business optimism broke a 35-year old record in 2018.

Hit record stock market numbers and record 401ks

The DOW closed above 20,000 for the first time in 2017 and topped 30,000 in 2020.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ have repeatedly notched record highs.

Rebuilding and investing in rural America

Signed an Executive Order on Modernizing the Regulatory Framework for Agricultural Biotechnology Products, which is bringing innovative new technologies to market in American farming and agriculture.

Strengthened America’s rural economy by investing over $1.3 billion through the Agriculture Department’s ReConnect Program to bring high-speed broadband infrastructure to rural America.

Tax Relief for the Middle Class passed $3.2 trillion in historic tax relief and reformed the tax code

Signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – the largest tax reform package in history.

More than 6 million American workers received wage increases, bonuses, and increased benefits thanks to the tax cuts.

A typical family of four earning $75,000 received an income tax cut of more than $2,000 – slashing their tax bill in half.

Doubled the standard deduction – making the first $24,000 earned by a married couple completely tax-free.

Doubled the child tax credit.

Virtually eliminated the unfair Estate Tax, or Death Tax.

Cut the business tax rate from 35 percent – the highest in the developed world – all the way down to 21 percent.

Small businesses can now deduct 20 percent of their business income.

Businesses can now deduct 100 percent of the cost of their capital investments in the year the investment is made.

Since the passage of tax cuts, the share of total wealth held by the bottom half of households has increased, while the share held by the top 1 percent has decreased.

Over 400 companies have announced bonuses, wage increases, new hires, or new investments in the United States.

Over $1.5 trillion was repatriated into the United States from overseas.

Lower investment cost and higher capital returns led to faster growth in the middle class, real wages, and international competitiveness.”

And the list goes on! You can read here a few hundred more Trump administration domestic and international economic accomplishments, including through fair and reciprocal trade, massive deregulation and American energy independence.

It is on account of all of the above that I urge you, fellow Americans, to pause what you are doing today and take three immediate actions:

Please share this column with everyone you know to inform and encourage them to “Make American Affordable Again.”

WRITE & FIGHT the feds today about their disastrous out-of-control spending and borrowing that is buckling our economy. Demand they do more to bring solvency and security to American homes.

Most of all, on Nov. 5, VOTE and encourage others to VOTE in this presidential election. If you’re not registered, register here. It’s free and only takes a few minutes. You can find where to vote in your state here.

It’s really a very simple election: Are you better off than you were four years ago?

VOTE how your household finances and economic struggles advise you.

Together, we truly can Make America Affordable Again!

(By the way, my wife, Gena, and I just saw Dinesh D’Souza’s new film, “Vindicating Trump.” WOW! This is a must-see powerful, insightful and inspiring exposé and documentary for ALL Americans showing what the mainstream media will never tell you! Buy tickets or the DVD and watch the trailer here.)