(FOX NEWS) — Former President Donald Trump took on a new role as he cooked and served french fries to customers at McDonald’s on Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania, while dishing out plenty of jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Trump becomes the first and only 2024 presidential nominee to work at McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/hySlBqQLhi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant as Trump spent the afternoon working as a fry cook after accusing Harris of lying about working at the fast food restaurant.

President Trump McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/LHrlJzB2Yz — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 20, 2024

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald’s,” Trump said through the drive-thru window as he handed out orders.