Mc’Donald’ Trump: WATCH Former president work deep fryer to troll Kamala over claim she labored under golden arches

By Stepheny Price, Brooke Singman, Fox News

Former President Donald Trump works a deep fryer at a Philadelphia McDonald's on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 (Team Trump photo)
Former President Donald Trump works a deep fryer at a Philadelphia McDonald’s on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024

(FOX NEWS) — Former President Donald Trump took on a new role as he cooked and served french fries to customers at McDonald’s on Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania, while dishing out plenty of jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant as Trump spent the afternoon working as a fry cook after accusing Harris of lying about working at the fast food restaurant.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald’s,” Trump said through the drive-thru window as he handed out orders.

Diversions

Leave a Comment