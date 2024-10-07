(WESTERN JOURNAL) – There’s a TV series in the works in which Christians are the heroes, but it is not coming out of the major Hollywood studios where Christians are the foils for the noble people who are anything but Christians.

“I’m also working on a TV limited series about the Siege of Malta, which is an incredible story, and there’s only one place to film that, I mean, in Malta,” Gibson said, according to Movieweb.

“Because that’s where it happened, at these fortresses where 700 knights defended Malta against an onslaught from the Turkish and Suleiman sent 40,000 men and ships and, wow, the knights won. So, it’s a pretty crazy, great story,” he said.