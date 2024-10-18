(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Former First Lady Melania Trump’s new memoir, Melania, has hit number one on the coveted New York Times bestseller list. She shared the achievement on Wednesday. This comes just weeks before her husband, former President Donald Trump, faces off against Vice President Kamala Harris in the highly anticipated 2024 Presidential Election. Voting has begun early in many states.

Mrs. Trump, who enjoys being out of the spotlight, told Fox News that writing her memoir has been an “amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows” where “each story shaped me into who I am today.” The memoir dives into her journey from childhood to the White House, sharing personal experiences that forever changed the course of her life.

The former First Lady said in an interview that she felt compelled to write a book because of the “misinformation and falsehoods” written about her, saying she wanted to “put the record straight” and share important things about her life that media never gave her the opportunity to share.