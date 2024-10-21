A longtime political pundit, Frank Miele, retired editor of the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell, Montana, now a commentator at RealClearPolitics, has written about what he expects when the presidential election ballots are counted in just two weeks.

The author of “The Media Matrix: What If Everything You Know Is Fake,” explains at Real Clear Wire that President Donald Trump, “will win, and he will win convincingly.”

“But that doesn’t mean the progressive left won’t have a meltdown. Just as in 2016, when Trump was first elected president, the media will be dismayed, the Democrats will be shocked, and there will be protests in the streets, possibly violent. Congressional Democrats such as Jamie Raskin will try to prevent Trump from being sworn in by declaring him an insurrectionist,” he explained.

He says that while there are seven battleground states that “are supposed to decide the election,” bigger is the fact that the American people “in large measure have come to regret the election that put Joe Biden in the White House four years ago.”

That was the election that Trump is accused in court of trying to “overturn.” It’s the election he’s cited as having been stolen. Actually, there were several undue influences on that result, in the midst of COVID. Mark Zuckerberg handed out $400 million plus to local election officials who often used the extra cash to recruit Democrat voters. The other was the FBI’s interference, when it falsely labeled the Hunter Biden laptop computer scandal as disinformation and told publishers to suppress it. A later polling showed that information, accurate as it was, very likely would have turned the results of the election around had it been reported ordinarily.

The commentary explained that in recent months polling has confirmed not even a third of Republicans think Joe Biden is a legitimate president, and 36% of all Americans have doubts about that result.

“That is only a feeling, not a fact, but feelings decide presidential elections, and the almost gleeful anti-American thrust of Biden’s presidency has given more than 60% of potential voters a feeling that we are on the wrong track as a nation.”

He explained he had spoofed, just before the 2020 vote, about Kamala Harris turning Biden out of office with the 25th Amendment as soon as the two gained the White House.

“It didn’t quite happen that way, of course, but 3½ disastrous years later, Kamala along with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi seemingly used the specter of the 25th Amendment to force Biden to end his reelection bid. Life imitating art,” he said. “In my pastiche, President Trump had appeared close to sealing his victory in the 2020 election, thanks to late mail-in votes in Pennsylvania. But ‘in an emergency session, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court convenes and reverses its earlier ruling that late votes could be counted for up to three days. The new ruling asserts that late voting amounts to election interference ‘on account of Trump winning,’ thus handing the state and the Electoral College victory to Biden.”

He pointed out that ultimately the courts ruled in favor of Biden in those election disputes by “refusing to look at the evidence of fraud or unconstitutional irregularities.”

Trump’s messaging about elections is being adopted by voters “because it matched their lived experience. They saw with their own eyes that the wide-open Biden border was being called secure by Biden, Harris, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. They saw that Biden’s Supreme Court nominee couldn’t say for sure what makes a woman a woman, and then they watched as boys began to dominate girls’ sports. They watched prices on the rise and safety in decline. Worst of all, they stood helpless as the world seemed to be rushing headlong toward World War III, first in Ukraine, then the Middle East, all the while as China has been threatening to cripple the world economy by attacking Taiwan,” he explained.

What’s important in the aftermath of the 2024 vote, he said, is “whether the experience of Americans will reflect renewed prosperity, a safer world, and respect for tradition and common sense. Many will try to prevent that, but making America great again should be a unifying goal,” he said.

Pointedly, he noted, “If I am wrong and Kamala Harris becomes the 47th president, I pray that divine providence takes hold of her and guides her to protect, defend, and strengthen these United States and their Constitution. Seems like a long shot, but without Trump, prayer is all we got.”