Democrats are trying to win this election by telling men to vote for Kamala Harris because she’s a woman, but this pitch is not working. Trump leads among male voters by 16% nationally in the latest USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, while Democrats belatedly try to overcome that lack of support by men.

A defining feature of Harris’s vice presidency, according to the New York Times, was to order a review of many years of government briefing reports about foreign women leaders, to search for gender bias. No such bias was found, but nevertheless the Deep State mandated training sessions for federal workers on how to write about women leaders in other countries.

This is beyond silly, and not what our tax dollars should be funding. It is certainly not what should be leading our country at this time of economic crisis and foreign wars.

The economy and inflation are the top two issues for likely voters, and Trump leads on both of them. Crime, gun policy, and the open border also rank highly in importance now, while the abortion issue on which Harris bases her campaign is ranked only seventh in significance by voters.

Trump has been opening his rallies by asking his crowds if they are better off now than four years ago, when Kamala Harris moved into the White House. The immense crowds respond with a thunderous “no.”

A disastrous open border, inflation, and the transgender agenda: Kamala is not going to correct any of this. She candidly admitted in one of her rare interviews that she could not think of anything she would have done differently from Biden.

Yet in one of many cringe-worthy television ads by the Harris side, Hollywood actor Ed O’Neill absurdly admonishes: “Be a man: Vote for a woman.” The Democrat strategy is to try to shame men into voting for Kamala Harris.

Another absurd ad by Democrats to induce men to vote for Harris included this zinger by an actor pretending to support Harris: “I eat carburetors for breakfast!” Car mechanics for Kamala is what campaign consultants apparently thought would persuade more men to vote for her.

Democrats have trotted out the 1980s rock star Bruce Springsteen to perform at recent Harris campaign events in Atlanta and Philadelphia, where Democrats seek early voting to carry Georgia and Pennsylvania. Trump is widely supported outside these two liberal cities, and he recently held an immense campaign rally in Pennsylvania where liberal Penn State is located.

This presidential election is about whether the ideology of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) should block a strong leader, Donald Trump, from becoming president again. Men are not buying Democrats’ attempt to win the White House based on DEI.

The prime minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, a terrific female leader, did not campaign on a slogan of “I’m with her,” like Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign in 2016. Kamala Harris is trying to become president based on so-called “equity politics,” which often means women taking credit for what men accomplish.

Harris is the nominee only because Joe Biden has been president, not because Harris won any votes in a primary. In fact, Harris pulled out early from the Democrat primary in 2020 due to the lack of support for her.

Many prominent liberal men have declined to endorse Harris for president, such as Jamie Dimon, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett. At the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post, the successful men who own these papers each overrode their editorial staff to block them from endorsing Harris.

The Los Angeles Times’ owner asked its editorial board to do a factual comparison of the candidates so that readers could decide for themselves for whom to vote, but the liberal editors refused. Leftists have since resigned from both the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post, which is good news for the future of both papers.

A NYT/Siena poll earlier this month showed Trump leading Harris among young men by 17%, which is a historic lead for a Republican to have over a Democrat with this traditionally liberal demographic of young men. Young men are not thrilled by losing opportunities to women based on the woke DEI ideology.

Michelle Obama is campaigning for Kamala Harris with mean-spirited attacks on Trump. “You know who is nasty to me? Michelle Obama. I always tried to be so nice and respectful. … She was nasty,” Trump responded.

On the ballot is a choice between radical feminism, embodied in the DEI candidacy of Kamala Harris, as opposed to the candidate who got there based on his merit, Donald Trump. Many traditional Democrats are not persuaded by “vote for a woman” campaigning, because it takes more than that to lead our Nation out of the economic mess that Kamala Harris has caused.