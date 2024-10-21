Michelle Obama, part and parcel of husband Barack Obama’s agenda to remake America according to the socialistic ideals they hold, often has been considered a radical.

Now that she’s promoting Kamala Harris for president, the extent of that radicalism has become apparent: With her agenda to use drag shows to reach voters.

It is a report at EndTimes Headlines that explains Michelle Obama’s “voter mobilization initiative” is counting on drag shows, and the idea of seeing Cardi B, a performer in the genre of rap, to push voters she wants to the polls.

The report explained her organization, founded in 2018, is planning to have 500 “Party at the Polls” events in multiple states, including Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

The report explained, “The former first lady is also expected to headline a WWAV (When We All Vote) rally on Oct. 29 in Georgia.”

She is trying to push voters “through music and celebrity appearances,” and her intention is to create a “celebration” around early voting and bringing together communities “to cast their ballots early.”

On social media, she claimed, “With early voting happening right now — it’s important that folks make a plan to vote by Election Day.”

She’s utilizing such popular organizations like “Drag Out the Vote,” a drag queen organization that wants LGBT voters to vote.

Another drag show is planned for Nevada on October 29 with “Plasma,” one of the characters from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the report said.

The organization also announced that someone could win tickets to see Cardi B later, if they volunteer to benefit Harris.

“The election doesn’t start on Election Day — it ends on Election Day,” the group’s spokeswoman, Beth Lynk, said. “Mrs. Obama, our co-chairs and ambassadors, and voters will all come together at this rally to celebrate Georgia.”

Actually, with multiple schemes to count ballots even if they arrive after election day, a factor that likely skewed the 2020 results during COVID, the claim election ends on election day is suspect at best.

A report in the Atlantic at one point noted that Michelle Obama when her husband first was president said that that was the “first time” that she was as an adult proud of her country.

She claimed just weeks ago that someone is going to have to tell President Donald Trump that being president is a “black job.”

And she complained about the racism she’d endured while her family lived in the White House.

A political commentator noted her evident frustration during recent speech appearances.

A leftist fact-checker admitted that Michelle Obama’s thesis, after her attendance at the elite Princeton, was “race-conscious.”

She wrote about early in her college career when she had no doubt “she was somehow obligated to this (black) community and would utilize all of my present and future resources to benefit this community first and foremost.”

She said Princeton made her “far more aware of my ‘blackness’ than ever before. I have found that at Princeton no matter how liberal and open-minded some of my white professors and classmates try to be toward me, I sometimes feel like a visitor on campus; as if I really don’t belong. Regardless of the circumstances under which I interact with whites at Princeton, it often seems as if, to them, I will always be black first and a student second.”