It already has been reported that Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, was accused of having “forcefully slapped” a former girlfriend allegedly for “flirting” with another man.

Now a major publication has interviewed some of his former co-workers, and is reporting he was considered “inappropriate” and “misogynistic” at the office, that he hired an “unqualified” part-time model as legal secretary “because she was young … attractive,” and that he withdrew work benefits from women who didn’t flirt with him.

It is the Daily Mail that found opinions, by others, about Emhoff being a foul-mouthed employee.

“The claims are the latest in a string of allegations revealed by DailyMail.com that threaten to shatter Emhoff’s image, heavily promoted by the Harris presidential campaign, of a feminist ally and ‘wife guy’,” the report said.

Earlier, the publication said Emhoff, in his life as a Los Angeles lawyer, “cheated on his first wife and got his daughter’s grade school teacher-cum-nanny pregnant.”

He previously was managing director at a company called Venable.

“His former colleagues from the Venable Los Angeles office, which he ran from 2006 to 2017, are coming forward with allegations about his ‘inappropriate’ and ‘a******’ behavior in the workplace. They all spoke upon agreement they would not be named, fearing retaliation.”

The report explains he earned the “misogynist” epithet by screaming at a colleague who tapped on his door, then slightly opened it and stuck her head in.

“He said ‘get the f*** out of my office,'” the report said.

Then he bragged to horrified Venable management about how he put “her in her place.”

The report noted the claims are in “striking contrast” to the image created for him by the Harris campaign.

“A female ex-staffer said it was well-known at the firm that Emhoff was ‘very flirty’ and that ‘if you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively then you were on his s*** list,'” the Daily Mail revealed.

And a former Venable lawyer told the publication that the punishment for not flirting was “you wouldn’t get to work on the cases you wanted to work on.”

Sources for the report also said Emhoff ran men-only drinks nights in the office, an agenda the corporation stopped when its managers learned of the events.

“A woman who worked under Emhoff as a junior attorney at Venable told DailyMail.com that he favored ‘young, pretty girls’ at the firm,” the report said.

Emhoff was thought to have exhibited behavior that was not appropriate, the report said.

A former legal secretary, Marjan Rabbi, sued the company and two partners, not including Emhoff, in 2019 charging sex discrimination. But he was identified by name in the legal complaint.

The report charged, “As early as October of 2014, Ms. Rabbi was told by [lawsuit defendant, Venable partner Alex] Weingarten, who yelled at her, that she was ‘useless to him’ and like a ‘child’,” the report quoted from the lawsuit.

“‘Finally, he drove her from his desk after deciding that he deserved a young, attractive secretary like his partner Douglas Emhoff had. Her name, Katya, was office code. ‘Katya’ refers to an assistant hired by Douglas Emhoff who was widely considered unqualified and hired because she was young, attractive and friendly with the powerful men in the office,'” the case accused.

Her charges were forced by the company into an out-of-court arbitration, and the legal filing later was dismissed.

Emhoff later worked at DLA Piper then took a leave of absence when Joe Biden picked Harris to be on his ticket. This year, Democrat party elites hand-picked Harris to be their candidate, after she won no primary votes at all.

The earlier report of the assault allegation came from three “friends” who confirmed that Emhoff “assaulted his ex-girlfriend.”

“The Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around, while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France,” the report said. “One of her friends told DailyMail.com that the woman called him immediately after the incident, sobbing in her cab, and described the alleged assault.”

The reports come just weeks before voters in America will decide whether to leave the White House in Kamala Harris’ hands for the next four years, to continue Joe Biden’s inflation, which has totaled more than 21% since he and Harris took office, the weakening of America’s foreign agenda, and the all-out advocacy for transgenderism and abortion for all.

The DailyMail.com said it was not identifying the woman, “Jane,” “a successful New York attorney.”

The Daily Mail has posted an extensive library of images documenting the claims made by the “friends” reporting Emhoff’s behavior.

The report said the three “friends” all explained that “Jane” had told them of the violence.