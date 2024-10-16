Just as the 2024 presidential election vote is under way, with mail voting and early voting already taking place in a number of states, a new poll shows there are more Americans who identify as Republican than as Democrat.

GALLUP: In politics, as of today, do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an independent? (Oct. 1-12) Republican: 31% [+4]

Democrat: 28% [-3]

Independent: 41% [-1]

——

With independent leaners Republican: 49% [+4]

Democrat: 42% [-7] [+/- change vs… https://t.co/3UCxVwRgF1 pic.twitter.com/CZHapIGhyr — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 16, 2024

With the poll showing 31% of respondents to Gallup identify as Republican, to 28% considering themselves Democrats, a report from Trending Politics News said the numbers show “a significant shift in political affiliations since mid-September, causing potential challenges for Democrats ahead of the crucial vote.”

The Republican number is up four points from the last poll, while Democrats were down three. Independents, although down by 1%, still were the leaders, at 41%.

The report noted the Democrat Party originally represented agrarian interests, southern slaveholders and the work class.

It’s now turned into a party of elites, who even had the power to toss Joe Biden, picked by primary voters to be the candidate, under the bus and replace him with Kamala Harris.

The plunge in Democrat numbers, the report said, “comes at a critical time as both parties ramp up efforts to secure votes before Election Day. Analysts suggest that economic concerns, inflation, and dissatisfaction with the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of domestic issues may be driving voters away from the Democratic Party.”

It adds, “The poll indicates that Republicans could benefit from a surge in party loyalty and enthusiasm, while Democrats face the task of motivating their base and winning back independents who are showing increasing support for the GOP.”

If numbers include “leaners,” those who are Republican or lean to than party make up 49%; Democrats only 42%. That almost was a flip-flop from just a month earlier.