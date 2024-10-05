(AFRICA NEWS) – Bhalil is a small, traditional town near Fez in Morocco.

All who enter it are welcomed with an enormous “I love Bhalil” sign fixed onto the town’s only major roundabout. And it’s easy to understand why – for behind Bhalil’s ordinary looking buildings lie hidden gems.

Bhalil is one of the most unique hillside towns in Morocco, thanks to its historic cave houses. Dating back to the fourth century, the caves were first inhabited by the Amazigh, then by the Volubilis, followed by the Banu Hilal in 1270.