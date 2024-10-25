U.S. Rep. Eric Burlinson, R-Mo., has slammed the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz campaign for being more left-wing than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and suggested Walz was groomed by the People’s Republic of China during his tenure as a teacher.

Burlinson is a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which released a report Thursday detailing how the Chinese Communist Party is carrying out political warfare against the U.S., and the actions needed to be taken by federal agencies to address the growing threat.

In the report’s executive summary, it states the CCP are engaging in warfare tactics against the U.S. with “increasing efficacy,” including poisoning Americans with fentanyl, and will do anything to weaken or destroy its enemy to maintain power, noting this is a “war without weapons.”

The report states these tactics are an “extraordinary and intentional danger to the American way of life,” however, the Biden administration and other federal agencies are doing little to engage the matter with any urgency.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria Friday, Burlinson said the attacks are coming from several different fronts.

“It’s coming at us from all fronts, they’re infiltrating our universities…they’re performing corporate espionage in the United States, in the agricultural system, you know, while the United States prided itself as an exporter to China, they have integrated into the supply chain,” Burlinson said.

During his short time in congress, Burlinson stated he has been surprised by the sheer number of incidents regarding Chinese espionage and how interwoven into the U.S. the Chinese Communist Party has become, adding the Biden administration has done little to fix it.

“They need to address this, this needs to be a system-wide global-wide policy with all of the federal agencies, to make sure that they have a posture that recognizes the reality which is that we are entering a cold war with China,” Burlinson said.

Burlinson noted the hostility directed toward the U.S. from China needs to be taken seriously and there needs to be a systematic change.

“The Treasury Department, you know, they want to sell to China but they don’t want to recognize that the Belt and Road initiative is a direct economic attack on the infrastructure of the United States,” Burlinson said.

In terms of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and his relationship with China, Burlinson said the relationship Walz maintained with China after becoming an elected official is disturbing.

“I think the most disturbing thing is his involvement with the Macao Polytechnic University, you know, a Chinese university. I think that while he was an educator, they were grooming him for the 30 trips that he took and he organized students to go to China. But the fact that he became a fellow with a Chinese university after becoming a member of Congress, that’s the most deeply disturbing part of his background with China,” Burlinson said.

The congressman stated he believes China paid for the dozens of trips that Walz made, and added it is something that needs further scrutiny.

“I don’t think Tim Walz with a teacher’s salary paid for those 30 trips … I don’t know what the arrangement was, that’s something we need to look into. I understand that he created a business and was receiving funds to pay for these trips … we need to determine exactly how that money flowed,” Burlinson said.

Atlas Organization founder Jonathan D.T. Ward also spoke with Bartiromo, and said the Chinese are pushing boundaries, which will eventually come to a head with the U.S.

“I think this is all coming to a head, Maria, I mean we’re in the moment now where, you know, some of our top national security leaders, including the former head of Indo Pacific Command told us that by 2027, the PRC is going to be ready and prepared to use force in the Pacific to potentially go after Taiwan,” Ward said.

China has recently been escalating tensions in the South China Sea, which includes attacking U.S. allies the Philippines, and carrying out blockade drills around Taiwan, which China claims as its own. China has further attacked American infrastructure through hacking, used Chinese nationals as spies in the U.S., including within U.S. political offices, and undermined the U.S. presidential election by sowing seeds of division between American voters on social media platforms.

“So we’re in that window, I mean this is finally coming to a head. The clock really has run out this time to continue to admire the problem, and the CCP is pushing forward on every front … But then they’re also executing a giant military buildup,” Ward said.

Ward noted polls show the American people are very much aware of the growing threat from China, and the majority say they want the U.S. government to actively work towards constraining the rise of China’s power.

“The people get the problem, and the people get that we have to shut them down and prevent them from surpassing us. So let’s get busy doing that. There’s a whole lot we can do,” Ward said.

The CCP is pushing forward on every front: Jonathan D.T. Ward pic.twitter.com/QHb3gH59Fs — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) October 25, 2024