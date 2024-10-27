If picking a despicable name for your political opponent were a competition, Democrats and other leftists across America may have thought they had the winner as, for years, they have called President Donald Trump a “Hitler.”

It was their attempt to find the most horrific, reprehensible descriptive for him.

But they lost, according to a controversial former Roman Catholic archbishop.

That church leader, Carlo Maria Vigano, who was the Vatican’s ambassador to the U.S. from 2011 until 2016, described Kamala Harris as “an infernal monster who obeys Satan.”

The election this year is, in fact, described by many as a spiritual fight, what with the likelihood Harris would push harder for the Biden-Harris administration’s top agenda items of abortion for all and transgenderism, including body mutilations, for children, both industries opposed by most Christians.

That’s besides the inflation, open southern border and more that the administration has inflicted on Americans.

Vigano, in an open letter to Catholics, explained there’s no question that they should vote for Trump.

He said voters in just days must decide “between two radically opposed ways of conceiving the government of your Nation.”

Vigano, excommunicated this year, said, “The choice is between a conservative President, who is paying with his very life for his fight against the deep state, and an infernal monster who obeys Satan.

“For a Catholic, there can be no question: voting for Kamala Harris is morally inadmissible and constitutes a very grave sin. Nor is it morally possible to abstain, because in this war declaring oneself neutral means allying oneself with the enemy.”

Vigano ran into trouble inside the politics of the Catholic community for his criticisms of Pope Francis, a liberal whose leftist pronouncements often have stunned the community, and the “modern” reforms in the church.

The New York Post explained, “His letter contains numerous references to numerous conspiracy theories, including references to the ‘deep state,’ calling the 2020 presidential election ‘the fraud of 2020’ and suggesting that the world governments engineered climate change to ‘to make the global warming fraud credible.'”

He also condemned America’s “woke” ideologies, abortion and transgenderism, and the “dens of indoctrination and corruption from kindergarten onwards” that American schools have become.

He explained voting is a moral duty, but the 2024 vote choice is more than that, as it is “between two radically opposed ways of conceiving the government of your Nation: you are called to choose between democracy and dictatorship, between freedom and slavery.”

He said, “On one side we have candidate Donald J. Trump, who, despite serious problems in his positions – especially in the matter of abortion and assisted procreation – has as his objective the common good and the protection of the fundamental freedoms of citizens. In Donald Trump’s America, every Catholic can practice their Faith and educate their children in it without interference from the State. On the other side we have a candidate and a party that promotes everything that directly opposes the Faith and Morals of the Catholic Church. In Kamala Harris’ America, Catholics – but also Protestants – are considered fundamentalists to be marginalized and eliminated, and their children are considered the property of the State, which arrogates to itself the right to lead them astray from an early age in both body and soul.

“Trump’s America can become great and prosperous again. Harris’ America is destined for invasion and for moral, social, and economic destruction: the most ferocious dictatorship,” he warned.

Democrat-run cities, for example, now are “dumps filled with derelicts and criminals, drug dealers and addicts, prostitutes and robbers. Your schools are dens of indoctrination and corruption from kindergarten onwards. In your courts, criminals are acquitted and innocents are imprisoned: new ideological crimes are prosecuted, while illegality is tolerated and encouraged. In your hospitals, multinational corporations rule, and you are their guinea pigs to be exterminated or made chronically ill so that you will be their perpetual clients,” he wrote.

He described the green ideology, promoted by Biden and Harris, “lies without any scientific proof.”

America now, he said, has “a puppet in the White House and a corrupt and incompetent Vice President who has never stopped lying and deceiving voters about her past and her future. Power is managed by the criminal deep state – whose names and faces we now know – that is responsible for the destruction of your great Nation.”:

Under Harris, he said, American would be destined to be “manipulated by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

“Do not think that these are remote hypotheses: wherever the woke Left takes power, it establishes the most vicious, anti-human, and anti-Christian dictatorship that humanity has ever known. And we know that every time the Left has come to power, it has never left through democratic means,” he warned.

Singled out for condemnation are Obama, Clinton, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Jeffrey Epstein, Sean Combs, the World Economic Forum, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Vanguard, BlackRock and StateStreet.

“Behind these people – by now we should know this – are people devoted to evil, united by the satanic hatred against Our Lord Jesus Christ and those who believe in Him, mainly against the Catholic faithful. We want Christ to reign, and we proclaim it with pride: Christ is King! They want the Antichrist to reign, whose tyranny is made of chaos, war, disease, famine, and death.”

He pointed out while Trump holds some positions with which Catholics do not agree, he represents the “only possible choice to counter the globalist coup that the woke Left is about to implement definitively, irreparably, and with incalculable damage for future generations.”