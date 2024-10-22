JERUSALEM – Israel’s security services made two separate announcements – on Monday evening and the other on Tuesday morning – that two cells of seven individuals each – one based in the north and the other in an Arab Jerusalem neighborhood – were arrested on suspicion of having spied for Iran.

The initial group of seven – which comprised seven Jewish Israelis who originally hailed from Azerbaijan – and who were arrested in September, although that information was only released Monday, are all residents of Haifa. It is thought the cell may have been in operation for as long as two years, and it is feared they carried out potentially hundreds of tasks at the Islamic Republic’s behest.

“This is one of the most severe cases we’ve ever investigated. There is a real possibility that the main charge will be aiding the enemy in wartime, for which the penalty is death or life imprisonment,” said Chief Superintendent Yaron Binyamin, who heads the Lahav 433 serious crimes unit of the Israel Police, according to the Times of Israel.

The group of Azerbaijanis, which comprised both adults and minors aged 16–17, included a soldier who deserted his unit. It is thought they carried out some 600 missions on Iran’s behalf. The adult suspects were named as Azis Nisanov, Alexander Sadykov, Vyacheslav Gushchin, Yevgeny Yoffe and Yigal Nissan, while the minors were left unnamed. Nisanov is thought to have originally been contacted by someone in Azerbaijan, who then connected him to a Turkish national known as “Alkhasan.”

Apparently desperate for missions on account of their precarious financial condition, the Israelis allegedly interacted with two Iranian agents, who called themselves “Alhan” and “Orhan,” with knowledge that the information they passed on could endanger the state.

The list of supposed targets the cell gathered information on is both quite extensive, and also crucial to Israel’s efforts to repel the nihilistic and genocidal Islamists that surround its borders.

The cell is thought to have passed on photographic information on IDF bases and facilities, including the Nevatim and Ramat David air bases, both of which have been targets of Hezbollah and Iran, most recently during the Oct. 1 ballistic missile strike. They are also thought to have gathered intelligence about the Tel Aviv-based Kirya, Israel’s defense headquarters.

In addition, the cell has been accused of passing on information about Iron Dome batteries, as well as ports and energy infrastructure, including the power plant in Hadera.

Furthermore, they allegedly received maps of strategic sites, including the Golani training base, which was hit to such deadly effect – killing several soldiers and wounding dozens more – earlier this month. They are also alleged to have provided reports to their Iranian handlers about the precise location of ballistic missile impacts during Iran’s first mass strike against Israel on April 13.

“As part of the investigation, many materials were seized that were collected by members of the network and passed on to Iranian agents, including photos and videos of many Israel Defense Forces bases across the country, ports, and energy infrastructure in Israel, all while the country is at war on several fronts,” said a senior Shin Bet official.

Meanwhile, what appears to be a separate group was recently apprehended in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina. The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Jerusalem Police arrested this cell, comprised of men between the ages of 19 and 23, on suspicion of planning to eliminate a nuclear scientist and the mayor of a city in the center of the country.

The ringleader is a 23-year-old Arab, Rami Aliyan, who was recruited by an Iranian agent. None of those arrested had either a criminal or security record. In exchange for money, the main suspect managed to recruit six more people from his neighborhood to carry out the tasks, including setting fire to vehicles in Ein Kerem, spray painting graffiti and throwing a grenade at the house of a security forces member – the latter of which was not carried out.

This cell too was initially detained in September and had been in operation for some two years. Aliyan was given a photo and address of the nuclear scientist and told he would be paid NIS 200,000 ($53,000) if he succeeded in assassinating them.

Israel’s authorities say he began preparations for the act, but the cell was arrested before it could move forward. It is likely this act would have been seen in Tehran as a direct reprisal for the operation – thought to have been carried out by Mossad – of the elimination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020.

During the investigation, some of the suspects admitted to being in contact with the Iranians, and said that the main motive was nationalistic.