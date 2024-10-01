MSNBC panelist demands Harris ‘bust’ President Trump ‘in his mouth’

By Bob Unruh

The now-iconic anti-Trump protester (video screenshot)
The now-iconic anti-Trump protester

Leftists have made a practice in recent years of advocating violence against their political opponents, especially President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden has claimed the ability to beat up Trump, if they were in school and they’d out behind the barn.

That rhetoric, going on for years already and routinely describing Trump as a “Hitler,” is thought to be at least partly to blame for the two assassination attempts against Trump in recent weeks.

Now comes the latest advocacy for violence against Trump, this time from MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude, whose antics have been caught on a recording.

According to Collin Rugg of Trending Politics, “MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude nearly starts crying on live air, says Kamala Harris needs to win to protect babies and so children don’t get bombed. Glaude was so emotional that Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill had to tell him to take deep breaths.”

What Glaude said included, “[Harris] needs to bust him in his mouth. I’m saying it like that because he’s dangerous. He’s dangerous to particular people. … We got to keep this troglodyte out of office because if he comes in, our babies are gonna be in danger because, remember, we know children are gonna grow up with the memory of having to not go to school for the threat of bombs, and somebody told them that their moms and dads eat cats and dogs.”

Eventually his diatribe trickled to a halt, and McCaskill told him, “Okay, take a minute. Deep breath.”

An editorial at Twitchy explained, “Everyone at MSNBC is not well. They don’t call it Trump Derangement Syndrome for nothing.”

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists.


2024 ElectionEducationHealthLife, Faith and FamilyPoliticsWND News Center

