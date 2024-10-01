Leftists have made a practice in recent years of advocating violence against their political opponents, especially President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden has claimed the ability to beat up Trump, if they were in school and they’d out behind the barn.

That rhetoric, going on for years already and routinely describing Trump as a “Hitler,” is thought to be at least partly to blame for the two assassination attempts against Trump in recent weeks.

Now comes the latest advocacy for violence against Trump, this time from MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude, whose antics have been caught on a recording.

NEW: MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude nearly starts crying on live air, says Kamala Harris needs to win to protect babies and so children don’t get bombed. Glaude was so emotional that Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill had to tell him to take deep breaths. “[Harris] needs to bust him… pic.twitter.com/dbUzBIrIC7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 1, 2024

According to Collin Rugg of Trending Politics, “MSNBC panelist Eddie Glaude nearly starts crying on live air, says Kamala Harris needs to win to protect babies and so children don’t get bombed. Glaude was so emotional that Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill had to tell him to take deep breaths.”

What Glaude said included, “[Harris] needs to bust him in his mouth. I’m saying it like that because he’s dangerous. He’s dangerous to particular people. … We got to keep this troglodyte out of office because if he comes in, our babies are gonna be in danger because, remember, we know children are gonna grow up with the memory of having to not go to school for the threat of bombs, and somebody told them that their moms and dads eat cats and dogs.”

Eventually his diatribe trickled to a halt, and McCaskill told him, “Okay, take a minute. Deep breath.”

An editorial at Twitchy explained, “Everyone at MSNBC is not well. They don’t call it Trump Derangement Syndrome for nothing.”

Someone get that guy some Midol. Where do they find these people? — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) October 1, 2024

These people are NUTS. TDS is real. It will probably be added to psychiatric medical books. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2024

The left has been broken. They are broken mentally to the point where I am not so sure they can function in society if Donald Trump wins. They are exhibiting so many signs of mental illness already just at the thought of him. We are living in scary times and these people cannot… — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) October 1, 2024