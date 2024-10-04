A producer/writer for an MSNBC show has confirmed that the network is doing “all they can” to elect Kamala Harris.

The confirmation of what many Americans already believe, that legacy media is more or less a branch of the Democrat Party already, comes from Basel Hamdan, who works on the “Ayman” show for MSNBC.

His comments were captured by the O’Keefe Media Group, run by investigative reporter James O’Keefe.

BREAKING: @MSNBC Producer Admits MSNBC Is ‘Doing All They Can to Help’ the Harris Campaign During an undercover date with an OMG journalist, Basel Hamdan (@BaselYHamdan), a writer and producer for MSNBC’s show “Ayman,” (@AymanMSNBC) was asked what the network has done to assist… pic.twitter.com/y9Yk8o1UX7 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 3, 2024

OMG reports Hamdan was asked, by an undercover journalist, “what the network has done to assist the Kamala Harris campaign.”

“Hamdan revealed on hidden camera that ‘what her [Harris’s] message of the day is, is their message of the day,’ as MSNBC actively pushes Harris’s narrative to help her win,” OMG reported.

“He admitted that MSNBC is doing ‘all they can to help,’ Harris get elected, with the network operating as an extension of the campaign. He went on to say, ‘MSNBC is indistinguishable from the party,’ further highlighting their partisan agenda. In discussing the relationships between the MSNBC hosts and Democratic politicians, Hamdan reveals, ‘The anchor and the politician are just in total agreement about everything.’ He adds, ‘If you watch an interview with a Democratic politician, they just finish each other’s sentences.’ Hamdan also didn’t shy away from criticizing the network’s audience, stating, ‘They’ve made their viewers dumber over the years,” and explaining that MSNBC is ‘too cozy with Democratic politicians.'”