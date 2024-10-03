Under the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris agenda of promoting the far-left ideology of transgenderism, schools have forced girls to allow boys to be on their athletic teams, in motel rooms with them on trips and in their showers.

It’s happened at multiple levels from grade school to university, where national governing bodies have submitted to the falsehood that males can become females. In fact, under the science, being male or female is embedded in the body down to the DNA level and does not change.

Too, there already have been injuries to females on such teams because of the greater muscle mass and athletic performance of males.

Of course multiple lawsuits have been begun, and the Supreme Court has yet to issue a determining rule.

But that ultimately may be unnecessary, as those involved already have started delivering their judgment. In fact, multiple teams now have refused to play a “women’s” volleyball team from San Jose State because it includes a male who says he is female.

The presence of the man calling himself Blaire Fleming on that team means that his teammates will not be able to enjoy the competition for which they have trained. And the women on the other teams also will be deprived of the competition for which they have trained.

A report at ZeroHedge explains two of the most recent announcements came from Boise State and the University of Wyoming.

Those teams are “forfeiting” their games rather than play San Jose State, which recently advanced its record to 9-0 for the season after being given the “victory” in games that were not played.

The Wyoming team said, “After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming.”

The report noted Wyoming first had said the game would be played, “but reversed that decision after state legislators began organizing a letter to the university’s president and athletic director.”

Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who was among the first to launch a revolt against males on women’s sports teams, applauded the latest developments in the social and moral contest over adopting the ideology that men can simply call themselves women, and be on women’s teams.

Some of the legal actions already in play charge the NCAA with violating Title IX by allowing men on women’s teams.

“The suit asserts that including male-to-female trans players not only disadvantages women but also presents a safety hazard…as highlighted in this video shared by Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn:”

Complete slap in the face to every single female athlete. Why is the @NCAA pretending that it is “fair” for biological men to compete against women? Just look at how hard and fast biological male Blaire Fleming from @SanJoseStateVB hits this ball – unfair AND dangerous. pic.twitter.com/wJQkYn1hfa — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) September 12, 2024

Earlier Southern Utah forfeited a scheduled match with San Jose.

A report at Not the Bee said the fourth school to protest the male player was Utah State.

The report said, “Honestly, these girls just don’t want to get hurt by Spartans redshirt junior Blaire Fleming. They know if they play against a biological male their chances of injury skyrocket due to the sheer power behind those spikes.”

San Jose, in a statement, claimed officials were “disappointed” that athletes “are being denied opportunities to compete.”

But now a governor has joined the conversation:

I applaud @BoiseState for working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act. We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/5cKzzTvSbw — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) September 27, 2024

The Cowboy State Daily reported, “U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, a Republican and Wyoming’s only delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, voiced support for UW’s ultimate decision in a Tuesday statement.”

“I am proud of UW volleyball standing up to this nonsense,” wrote Hageman. “We must do what it takes to protect our girls! I hope everyone will go support the team this season.”

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon also voiced support of the decision, saying, “It is important we stand for integrity and fairness in female athletics.”

Lawmakers in that state warned their school: “The Legislature has been very clear that the University of Wyoming, being a publicly funded land grant institution, should not participate in the extremist agenda of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) or propagate the lie that biological sex can be changed. We all know it cannot.”