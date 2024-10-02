Israel never has taken second place to any government intelligence operation, to anyone, anywhere.

The Mossad, after all, tracked down Nazi Adolf Eichmann in Argentina, where he’d been in hiding since World War II collapsed around the Nazi movement and he fled in 1945.

He lived at ease there for years, but was caught by Israeli agents in 1960, transported to Israel, tried for his war crimes and executed.

Other operations, sometimes still unknown to the public, have been successful, too.

Just recently, Israel was able to destroy hundreds of Hezbollah terror operatives by exploding their electronic pagers. Israel had BUILT the pagers, installed explosives, and then arranged for them to be delivered to and used by Hezbollah.

Also, comments repeated recently by Iranian officials confirmed that a special squad intended by Iran to seek out and hunt down Israeli agents inside Iran was, in fact, headed by an Israeli agent inside Iran.

But it wasn’t military or government intelligence that allowed Israel recently to bomb, and destroy, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah inside a bunker 60 feet underground in Lebanon.

It was jinn.

You know, those entities more commonly called genies. As in “Aladdin,” where they were endowed with “cosmic power in an itty, bitty living space,” and as in “I Dream of Jeannie.”

That’s according to Mostafa Karami, who teaches at a Muslim seminary in Iran. He opined that the Israeli attack on Nasrallah was successful because the help from “jinn.”

The report comes from Robert Spencer, the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center who as written 28 books including “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades),” “The Truth About Muhammad” and “The History of Jihad.”

He commented, “Karami didn’t say whether or not the Israelis employed the services of Barbara Eden of ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ for this operation, but as Ms. Eden is now 93 years old, she is unlikely to have participated.”

He noted the Israelis’ “astounding” successes of late, including “the explosion of thousands of pagers that belonged to high-level Hezbollah operatives.”

Then there was the elimination of terrorist Nasrallah.

“Karami also remained mum about whether or not the Israelis have a secret laboratory full of bottles, from which they summon their trained jinn whenever they need them to carry out special ops,” Spencer joked, “The jinn, according to the Quran, are spirit beings that Allah created from ‘smokeless fire.’ They can be dangerous; the Quran says that some of them even try to turn prophets away from their mission.”

Spencer continued, “The twentieth-century Islamic scholar Muhammad ibn al-Uthaymeen states a standard Muslim view when he asserts that while human beings cannot see jinn, ‘undoubtedly the jinn can have a harmful effect on humans, and they could even kill them.’ Hmmm. Did the jinns not only lead the Israelis to Nasrallah but do him in themselves?”

Karami stated, “Considering the Zionists’ history of subjugating genies, they carry out many of their missions through this means, and demons are their secret army.”

Spencer notes the beliefs that “They [the Jews] have had access to genies and cosmic science since the time of David and Solomon. Historically, they have always used genies, their documents and traditions proved that. They have used genies and demons for warfare and intelligence operations throughout history.”

And he suggests that could explain Israel’s “stunning against-all-odds Israeli victories in 1948, 1967, and 1973.”

Further, he explained, there’s no reason to believe Karami isn’t serious. After all, it’s “in the Quran.”