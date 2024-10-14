Mystery UFO drones swarmed a U.S. military base for 17 days, and Pentagon says it can’t stop them

By Ronny Reyes, New York Post

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit disarm the weapon systems on a AH-1Z Viper on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset in the Indian Ocean, Jan. 11, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

(NEW YORK POST) — Fleets of dozens of mysterious UFO drones are surveilling America’s most sensitive military sites, and the Pentagon admits it can’t do much to stop the aerial intruders, according to a new report.

Drones of unknown origin have been spotted flying over military bases in Virginia and Nevada over the past year, including the secret base for the Navy’s elite SEAL Team Six commando unit and Naval Station Norfolk, the world’s largest naval port, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Federal laws, however, prohibit the military from shooting down the drones over the potential risks to troops and civilians.

