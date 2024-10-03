RALEIGH, NC — With civilians working hard to rescue their neighbors along the path of devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene and FEMA revealing a lack of available money, the state of North Carolina asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for $100 Billion in U.S. funding.

Though President Biden approved North Carolina’s request for federal disaster relief, uncertainty about the timetable for receiving funds amid various obstacles and bureaucratic red tape, the state’s officials decided to go directly to the man with more U.S. taxpayer dollars than anyone else.

“He’s the man with the money,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “I have a lot of faith in the Biden administration to provide us with help, but we simply can’t afford to wait around while the federal government drags its feet. If we want the level of U.S. funding we need to help with relief efforts, we need to go where all the money is. I knew I had to get Zelensky on the phone right away.”