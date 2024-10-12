(PJ MEDIA) – Scotland has reportedly enacted new abortion laws that could land religious people in trouble with authorities if they pray in their homes – if the homes are in designated abortion “safe access zones.”

The UK has become infamous in recent months for its crackdown on free speech (except when the “free speech” involves Muslim migrants cheering on terrorism). Scotland’s hate speech laws in particular have drawn criticism from free speech advocates across the political spectrum. A new report says that even Christians and other religious pro-lifers praying inside their own homes or displaying religious symbols could be in trouble if pro-abortion radicals in the area perceive the religious actions as a threat to their baby killing.

Scotland wasn’t just satisfied with banishing individuals who pray silently outside abortion clinics as witnesses against the murderous butchery going on inside. Now abortion “safe access zones” in Scotland could include private residences.