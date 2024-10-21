(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like those presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits WND. We appreciate your support!)

The brand new book Bulletproof reconstructs a minute-by-minute parallel timeline of each step of the attempted assassination of President Trump — for President Trump, law enforcement agencies, and the would-be assassin. It goes deeper than the official narrative, asking uncomfortable questions about how this event occurred.

It breaks new ground digging into the best-kept-secret details of how the failed “hit” on Trump dominoed into a palace coup of a sitting US president.

Plus, an independent private investigator team commissioned by the authors brings to light the hidden life of shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Watch co-author Jack Posobiec on the work that went into this book:

From the video:

“We must understand that they will do anything possible to take out Donald Trump and they will take out anyone else who stands in their way. And so that’s why I’m putting together and have put together a new book called Bulletproof . . . If you think that the official narrative on the story of Trump’s assassination is true, then you have not been paying attention. We walk you through chapter and verse what has gone on, the lies that were told by FBI Director Ray, the lies that have been told by the original Secret Service head, the lies that are being told by the current Secret Service head. We’re gonna walk you through the questions that aren’t answered, and we have even done independent investigations on the ground in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as well as Butler, Pennsylvania stuff that I have not even released yet. There’s even information out here, quite frankly, that we think that if we put this out, that people are going to be coming for me and my family. That’s what they did to Trump. That’s what they did to Biden. We are going to get to the bottom of this, and this book, by the way, will be out October 22nd prior to the election . . . We’ve embarked in regime warfare and we must fight as dissidents against that. “

Early readers are saying:

“ Bulletproof is the first book on the most consequential day in American political life since the days of John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec ask the hard questions and leave no stone unturned. This is a must-read for every American who wants to understand what happened to their country and who did it.” —Roger Stone “Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec have done it again. The team behind Unhumans is back with a book that will send seismic shockwaves through the 2024 election and our nation. Read this book. Study this book. And take action!” —Charlie Kirk “From Julius Caesar to JFK, populist leaders have been assassinated. Donald Trump is in a long line of populist leaders martyred by the powerful but increased in influence because they missed the mark.” —Michael Savage

